The LONGi Hi-MO One is A liquid-cooled energy storage system featuring proprietary 5S technology and AI-driven 6D safety protection with zero recorded thermal runaway incidents.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for LONGi Hi-MO One
Hi-MO One Identifier
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Company Name: LONGi
Product Name: Hi-MO One
Product Url: https://eu.longi.com/energy-storage-systems/hi-mo-one
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-0c888be92fb7
Announced Date: 2026-06-03
Release Date: null
Announced Details: No announce date yet.
Documentation: https://eu.longi.com/energy-storage-systems/hi-mo-one
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: Hi-MO One
Specs: {"energy_capacity_kwh":"215","energy_capacity_alt_kwh":"233","energy_capacity_mobile_kwh":"652","power_continuous_mobile_w":"400000","cycle_life":"8000","temp_difference_max_c":"3","risk_prediction_time_min":"15","isolation_warning_time_min":"5","fire_suppression_trigger_s":"30"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A liquid-cooled energy storage system featuring proprietary 5S technology and AI-driven 6D safety protection with zero recorded thermal runaway incidents.
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Energy Capacity Kwh: 215
Energy Capacity Alt Kwh: 233
Energy Capacity Mobile Kwh: 652
Power Continuous Mobile W: 400000
Cycle Life: 8000
Temp Difference Max C: 3
Risk Prediction Time Min: 15
Isolation Warning Time Min: 5
Fire Suppression Trigger S: 30

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-1e11533acb19

Last Scraped: 2026-06-19T17:39:12.792Z