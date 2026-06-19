The LONGi Hi-MO One is A liquid-cooled energy storage system featuring proprietary 5S technology and AI-driven 6D safety protection with zero recorded thermal runaway incidents.
[ Product Visualization: Hi-MO One ]
Hardware Ref: p-1e1153
Technical Specifications
|Hi-MO One Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-1e11533acb19
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-1e11533acb19\images
|Company Name:
|LONGi
|Product Name:
|Hi-MO One
|Product Url:
|https://eu.longi.com/energy-storage-systems/hi-mo-one
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-0c888be92fb7
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-03
|Release Date:
|null
|Announced Details:
|No announce date yet.
|Documentation:
|https://eu.longi.com/energy-storage-systems/hi-mo-one
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|Hi-MO One
|Specs:
|{"energy_capacity_kwh":"215","energy_capacity_alt_kwh":"233","energy_capacity_mobile_kwh":"652","power_continuous_mobile_w":"400000","cycle_life":"8000","temp_difference_max_c":"3","risk_prediction_time_min":"15","isolation_warning_time_min":"5","fire_suppression_trigger_s":"30"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A liquid-cooled energy storage system featuring proprietary 5S technology and AI-driven 6D safety protection with zero recorded thermal runaway incidents.
|Image Urls:
|["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-1e11533acb19/images/pasted-94c3929d.png"]
|Attached Items Above:
|[{"type":"story","ref_id":"s-4cf61435c5d2"}]
|Energy Capacity Kwh:
|215
|Energy Capacity Alt Kwh:
|233
|Energy Capacity Mobile Kwh:
|652
|Power Continuous Mobile W:
|400000
|Cycle Life:
|8000
|Temp Difference Max C:
|3
|Risk Prediction Time Min:
|15
|Isolation Warning Time Min:
|5
|Fire Suppression Trigger S:
|30