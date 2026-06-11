The LONGi OneBank 2.0 is OneBank 2.0 is a fully integrated AC/DC storage solution for utility-scale projects featuring proprietary iCCS technology for enhanced safety.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for LONGi OneBank 2.0
OneBank 2.0 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-55c2d64a0951
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-55c2d64a0951\images
Company Name: LONGi
Product Name: OneBank 2.0
Product Url: https://www.longi.com/en/news/energy-storage-launch/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-0c888be92fb7
Announced Date: 2026-06-03
Release Date: null
Unique Selling Proposition: OneBank 2.0 is a fully integrated AC/DC storage solution for utility-scale projects featuring proprietary iCCS technology for enhanced safety.
Announced Details: No announce date yet.
Documentation: https://www.longi.com/en/news/energy-storage-launch/
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: OneBank 2.0
Specs: {"failure_rate_reduction_pct":"60","pre_commissioning_time_reduction_pct":"30"}
Image Urls: []
Failure Rate Reduction Pct: 60
Pre Commissioning Time Reduction Pct: 30

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-55c2d64a0951

Last Scraped: 2026-06-11T19:05:11.005Z