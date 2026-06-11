The LONGi OneBank 2.0 is OneBank 2.0 is a fully integrated AC/DC storage solution for utility-scale projects featuring proprietary iCCS technology for enhanced safety.
[ Product Visualization: OneBank 2.0 ]
Hardware Ref: p-55c2d6
Technical Specifications
|OneBank 2.0 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-55c2d64a0951
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-55c2d64a0951\images
|Company Name:
|LONGi
|Product Name:
|OneBank 2.0
|Product Url:
|https://www.longi.com/en/news/energy-storage-launch/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-0c888be92fb7
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-03
|Release Date:
|null
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|OneBank 2.0 is a fully integrated AC/DC storage solution for utility-scale projects featuring proprietary iCCS technology for enhanced safety.
|Announced Details:
|No announce date yet.
|Documentation:
|https://www.longi.com/en/news/energy-storage-launch/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|OneBank 2.0
|Specs:
|{"failure_rate_reduction_pct":"60","pre_commissioning_time_reduction_pct":"30"}
|Image Urls:
|[]
|Failure Rate Reduction Pct:
|60
|Pre Commissioning Time Reduction Pct:
|30