The Outback Power FLEXnet DC is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Simple DC system monitoring
Extends system battery life
Reduces generator runtime and fuel consumption
Provides 128 days of system data logging

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FLEXnet DC
FLEXnet DC Identifier
Battery Voltage Input Range: 8.0 to 80.0 VDC
Battery Voltage Resolution: 0.1 VDC
Number Of Current Channels: One to Three (each can be a Source or Load)
Current Range Each Channel: -1000.0 Amps to +1000.0 Amps DC
Current Resolution: 0.1 Amps DC
State Of Charge Display: 0 to 100% (1% increments)
Aux Relay Configuration: SPST, Magnetic Latching Relay
Aux Relay Max Rating: 5A @ 30 VDC
Current Shunt Type: 500A / 50mv
Voltage Nominal V: [8,80]
Current Charge Max A: 1000
Unique Selling Proposition: OutBack Power's FLEXnet™ DC is the ultimate in DC System monitoring devices. Our integrated networked communications make valuable, usable data available from your system, viewable on an OutBack MATE communications device (screens seen below), providing you with the answers you need concerning your system's health, performance and efficiency.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932c-c625-72d2-a564-155b33d41e92

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:04:42.460983Z