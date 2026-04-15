The Outback Power FLEXnet DC is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FLEXnet DC ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
- Simple DC system monitoring
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- Extends system battery life
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- Reduces generator runtime and fuel consumption
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- Provides 128 days of system data logging
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Technical Specifications
|FLEXnet DC Identifier
|Battery Voltage Input Range:
|8.0 to 80.0 VDC
|Battery Voltage Resolution:
|0.1 VDC
|Number Of Current Channels:
|One to Three (each can be a Source or Load)
|Current Range Each Channel:
|-1000.0 Amps to +1000.0 Amps DC
|Current Resolution:
|0.1 Amps DC
|State Of Charge Display:
|0 to 100% (1% increments)
|Aux Relay Configuration:
|SPST, Magnetic Latching Relay
|Aux Relay Max Rating:
|5A @ 30 VDC
|Current Shunt Type:
|500A / 50mv
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[8,80]
|Current Charge Max A:
|1000
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|OutBack Power's FLEXnet™ DC is the ultimate in DC System monitoring devices. Our integrated networked communications make valuable, usable data available from your system, viewable on an OutBack MATE communications device (screens seen below), providing you with the answers you need concerning your system's health, performance and efficiency.