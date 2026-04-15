The Outback Power Flexware 250 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Flexware 250 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932b
Key Features
- Accommodates all of the essential protective devices in the smallest possible space
- Extremely compact design and unique mounting features Mount capabilities on each end of a single FX Series Inverter/Charger Constructed of powder-coated aluminum; ETL listed.
- Advanced power management capabilities
- Integrated AC and DC disconnect switches.
- Highly durable and weather-resistant construction
- Modular design for easy expansion and customization.
- Comprehensive monitoring and control options
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Technical Specifications
|Flexware 250 Identifier
|Max Ac Current:
|250 Amps
|Max Dc Current:
|175 Amps
|Operating Voltage:
|120/240 VAC, 12/24/48 VDC
|Operating Temperature:
|-20°C to 60°C
|Weight:
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|Dimensions:
|Height: 9.52" (24.18 cm), Width: 6.66" (16.92 cm), Depth: 6.89" (17.5 cm)
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,48]
|Current Charge Max A:
|175
|Weight Kg:
|1
|Dimensions Cm:
|[17.5,16.92,24.18]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The FLEXware 250 accommodates all of the essential protective devices in the smallest possible space at the lowest installed cost. Utilizing an extremely compact design and unique mounting features, one or two FLEXware 250 enclosures can be mounted on each end of a single FX Series Inverter/Charger. The FLEXware 250 enclosure is constructed of powder-coated aluminum and has been ETL listed.