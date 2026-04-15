The Outback Power RTS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: RTS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
- Includes
- 20' (6M) cable.
- Improves
- battery charging.
- Prolongs
- battery life.
- Reduces
- service cycles.
- Prevents
- overcharging.
Technical Specifications
|RTS Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The RTS (Remote Temperature Sensor) ensures an OutBack system knows the precise battery temperature so that batteries can be recharged safely and efficiently. The OutBack Remote Temperature Sensor (RTS) is a necessary tool for proper battery charging. All OutBack products with integrated battery charging have a temperature compensation system built-in which benefits from the installation of the RTS (included with inverter/chargers).