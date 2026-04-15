The Outback Power RTS is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Includes
20' (6M) cable.
Improves
battery charging.
Prolongs
battery life.
Reduces
service cycles.
Prevents
overcharging.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power RTS
RTS Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The RTS (Remote Temperature Sensor) ensures an OutBack system knows the precise battery temperature so that batteries can be recharged safely and efficiently. The OutBack Remote Temperature Sensor (RTS) is a necessary tool for proper battery charging. All OutBack products with integrated battery charging have a temperature compensation system built-in which benefits from the installation of the RTS (included with inverter/chargers).

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932c-b82d-78c1-8a60-15e179a2698a

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:04:38.281679Z