The Qcells Q.HOME CORE G3 is An AC-coupled energy storage system providing 7.6 kW of continuous backup power and scalable capacity up to 26.2 kWh.152.4, 26.42]
[ Product Visualization: Q.HOME CORE G3 ]
Hardware Ref: p-4f79e8
Technical Specifications
|Q.HOME CORE G3 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-4f79e8a35bc1
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-4f79e8a35bc1\images
|Company Name:
|Qcells
|Product Name:
|Q.HOME CORE G3
|Product Url:
|https://us.qcells.com/qhome-core-g3/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-632f3bdb863a
|Announced Date:
|2026-05-07
|Release Date:
|Documentation:
|https://us.qcells.com/qhome-core-g3/
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|An AC-coupled energy storage system providing 7.6 kW of continuous backup power and scalable capacity up to 26.2 kWh.152.4, 26.42]
|Specs:
|{}
|Image Urls:
|["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-4f79e8a35bc1/images/pasted-6615eb3c.png"]