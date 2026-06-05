The Qcells Q.HOME CORE G3 is An AC-coupled energy storage system providing 7.6 kW of continuous backup power and scalable capacity up to 26.2 kWh.152.4, 26.42]

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Qcells Q.HOME CORE G3
Q.HOME CORE G3 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-4f79e8a35bc1
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Company Name: Qcells
Product Name: Q.HOME CORE G3
Product Url: https://us.qcells.com/qhome-core-g3/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-632f3bdb863a
Announced Date: 2026-05-07
Release Date:
Documentation: https://us.qcells.com/qhome-core-g3/
Unique Selling Proposition: An AC-coupled energy storage system providing 7.6 kW of continuous backup power and scalable capacity up to 26.2 kWh.152.4, 26.42]
Specs: {}
Image Urls: ["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-4f79e8a35bc1/images/pasted-6615eb3c.png"]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-4f79e8a35bc1

Last Scraped: 2026-06-05T20:19:30.364Z