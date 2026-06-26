The Risen Energy Hifz is The Hifz Series is a modular stacking battery system with a 5-20kWh capacity and IP65 protection for easy green energy deployment.
[ Product Visualization: Hifz ]
Hardware Ref: p-e3d6b2
Technical Specifications
|Hifz Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-e3d6b222b2cd
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-e3d6b222b2cd\images
|Company Name:
|Risen Energy
|Product Name:
|Hifz
|Product Url:
|https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/risen-energy-showcases-full-scenario-innovations-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302809162.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-4ae70b886d57
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-24
|Release Date:
|null
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Hifz Series is a modular stacking battery system with a 5-20kWh capacity and IP65 protection for easy green energy deployment.
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Model Number:
|Hifz
|Specs:
|{"energy_capacity_min_kwh":"5","energy_capacity_max_kwh":"20"}
|Energy Capacity Min Kwh:
|5
|Energy Capacity Max Kwh:
|20