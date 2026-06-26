The Risen Energy Hifz is The Hifz Series is a modular stacking battery system with a 5-20kWh capacity and IP65 protection for easy green energy deployment.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Risen Energy Hifz
Hifz Identifier
FolderSlug: p-e3d6b222b2cd
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-e3d6b222b2cd\images
Company Name: Risen Energy
Product Name: Hifz
Product Url: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/risen-energy-showcases-full-scenario-innovations-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302809162.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-4ae70b886d57
Announced Date: 2026-06-24
Release Date: null
Unique Selling Proposition: The Hifz Series is a modular stacking battery system with a 5-20kWh capacity and IP65 protection for easy green energy deployment.
Announced Details: TBA
Model Number: Hifz
Specs: {"energy_capacity_min_kwh":"5","energy_capacity_max_kwh":"20"}
Energy Capacity Min Kwh: 5
Energy Capacity Max Kwh: 20

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-e3d6b222b2cd

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T18:59:12.001Z