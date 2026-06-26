The Risen Energy Noor Series is The Noor Series is an integrated energy storage and control system featuring a 10–25kWh capacity and millisecond-level UPS switchover.
[ Product Visualization: Noor Series ]
Hardware Ref: p-e015a1
Technical Specifications
|Noor Series Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-e015a1c5cb38
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-e015a1c5cb38\images
|Company Name:
|Risen Energy
|Product Name:
|Noor Series
|Product Url:
|https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/risen-energy-showcases-full-scenario-innovations-at-intersolar-europe-2026-872261530.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-4ae70b886d57
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-24
|Release Date:
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Noor Series is an integrated energy storage and control system featuring a 10–25kWh capacity and millisecond-level UPS switchover.
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Specs:
|{"capacity_min_kwh":"10","capacity_max_kwh":"25"}
|Capacity Min Kwh:
|10
|Capacity Max Kwh:
|25