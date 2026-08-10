The SolaX Power AEGIS is The AEGIS is designed for modern off-grid and backup power applications. With wiring access on both sides, built-in wheels, an independent generator port and a smart load port, AEGIS offers flexible installation for residential energy storage projects.
[ Product Visualization: AEGIS ]
Hardware Ref: p-a56237
Technical Specifications
|AEGIS Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-a56237eea20c
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-a56237eea20c/images
|Company Name:
|SolaX Power
|Product Name:
|AEGIS
|Product Url:
|https://www.solaxpower.com/our-products/aegis-all-in-one-residential-ess-for-off-grid-power.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-28
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-a56237eea20c/images/pasted-96e2a723.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Model Number:
|AEG0616, AEG0816
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The AEGIS is designed for modern off-grid and backup power applications. With wiring access on both sides, built-in wheels, an independent generator port and a smart load port, AEGIS offers flexible installation for residential energy storage projects.
|Specs:
|{"voltage_nominal_v":[360],"current_charge_max_a":20,"power_continuous_w":6000}
|Documentation:
|SolaX AEGIS Datasheet EN User Manual Quick Installation Guide
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[360]
|Current Charge Max A:
|20
|Power Continuous W:
|6000