  1. altenergymag
  2. events
  3. newsletter

The SolaX Power AEGIS is The AEGIS is designed for modern off-grid and backup power applications. With wiring access on both sides, built-in wheels, an independent generator port and a smart load port, AEGIS offers flexible installation for residential energy storage projects.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for SolaX Power AEGIS
AEGIS Identifier
FolderSlug: p-a56237eea20c
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-a56237eea20c/images
Company Name: SolaX Power
Product Name: AEGIS
Product Url: https://www.solaxpower.com/our-products/aegis-all-in-one-residential-ess-for-off-grid-power.html
Product State: Announced
Announced Date: 2026-07-28
Image Groups: [{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-a56237eea20c/images/pasted-96e2a723.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
Announced Details: TBA
Model Number: AEG0616, AEG0816
Unique Selling Proposition: The AEGIS is designed for modern off-grid and backup power applications. With wiring access on both sides, built-in wheels, an independent generator port and a smart load port, AEGIS offers flexible installation for residential energy storage projects.
Specs: {"voltage_nominal_v":[360],"current_charge_max_a":20,"power_continuous_w":6000}
Documentation: SolaX AEGIS Datasheet EN User Manual Quick Installation Guide
Voltage Nominal V: [360]
Current Charge Max A: 20
Power Continuous W: 6000

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-a56237eea20c

Last Scraped: 2026-08-10T18:16:36.132Z