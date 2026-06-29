The Solis EverCore is EverCore is a scalable all-in-one commercial and industrial energy storage system integrating inverter, battery, and EMS technology with capacities up to 15.66 MWh.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Solis EverCore
EverCore Identifier
FolderSlug: p-a6d1faa2917e
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-a6d1faa2917e\images
Company Name: Solis
Product Name: EverCore
Product Url: https://www.solisinverters.com/global/conews/solis-launches-evercore-all-in-one-commercial-storage_gl.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-1ae9a05e12bd
Announced Date: 2026-06-18
Announced At: GENERA 2025
Release Date:
Image Groups:
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above:
Attached Items Below:
Documentation:
Documentation Pdf Url:
Model Number:
Specs: {"current_string_input_a":"21","capacity_cell_ah":"314","time_transfer_ms":"10","overload_pct":"160","time_overload_ms":"200","power_continuous_w":"125000","capacity_kwh":"261","power_system_max_w":"1250000","capacity_system_max_kwh":"15660"}
Unique Selling Proposition: EverCore is a scalable all-in-one commercial and industrial energy storage system integrating inverter, battery, and EMS technology with capacities up to 15.66 MWh.
Current String Input A: 21
Capacity Cell Ah: 314
Time Transfer Ms: 10
Overload Pct: 160
Time Overload Ms: 200
Power Continuous W: 125000
Capacity Kwh: 261
Power System Max W: 1250000
Capacity System Max Kwh: 15660

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-a6d1faa2917e

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:39:55.679Z