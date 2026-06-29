The Solis FlexAIO is The FlexAIO is an all-in-one stackable energy storage system featuring independent DC optimization modules for cluster-level management and a 5-minute rapid installation design.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Solis FlexAIO
FlexAIO Identifier
FolderSlug: p-d2e6ebf89816
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Company Name: Solis
Product Name: FlexAIO
Product Url: https://solisstorage.com/en/product/flexaio.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-1ae9a05e12bd
Announced Date: 2026-06-18
Announced At: RE+ 2026
Release Date: null
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Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://solisstorage.com/en/product/flexaio.html
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: FLexAIO-S7-EH1P(3-10)K-NV-ND-D
Specs: {"voltage_nominal_v":"230.0","battery_cell_capacity_ah":"314.0","cycle_life":"6000","pv_oversizing_max_pct":"200.0","overload_max_pct":"150.0","transfer_time_max_ms":"10.0","temp_operating_min_c":"-25.0","temp_operating_max_c":"60.0"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The FlexAIO is an all-in-one stackable energy storage system featuring independent DC optimization modules for cluster-level management and a 5-minute rapid installation design.
Voltage Nominal V: 230.0
Battery Cell Capacity Ah: 314.0
Cycle Life: 6000
Pv Oversizing Max Pct: 200.0
Overload Max Pct: 150.0
Transfer Time Max Ms: 10.0
Temp Operating Min C: -25.0
Temp Operating Max C: 60.0

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-d2e6ebf89816

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:41:25.422Z