The Solis FlexCore-OD is The FlexCore-OD is an outdoor modular stackable energy storage solution offering a capacity range of 48kWh to 253kWh for commercial and industrial applications.
[ Product Visualization: FlexCore-OD ]
Hardware Ref: p-5f3d2f
Technical Specifications
|FlexCore-OD Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-5f3d2fb94ce7
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-5f3d2fb94ce7\images
|Company Name:
|Solis
|Product Name:
|FlexCore-OD
|Product Url:
|https://solisstorage.com/en/product/flexcore-od.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-1ae9a05e12bd
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-18
|Announced At:
|RE+ 2024
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-5f3d2fb94ce7/images/pasted-01e237ab.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://solisstorage.com/en/product/flexcore-od.html
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|FlexCore-OD
|Specs:
|{"capacity_min_kwh":"48","capacity_max_kwh":"253","expansion_max_kwh":"1500","expansion_system_max_mwh":"15.66","expansion_system_max_mw":"1.25","module_capacity_kwh":"12","cell_capacity_ah":"314","cell_cycle_life":"8000","temp_range_min_c":"-30","temp_range_max_c":"55","switching_time_ms":"10","altitude_max_m":"4000"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The FlexCore-OD is an outdoor modular stackable energy storage solution offering a capacity range of 48kWh to 253kWh for commercial and industrial applications.
|Capacity Min Kwh:
|48
|Capacity Max Kwh:
|253
|Expansion Max Kwh:
|1500
|Expansion System Max Mwh:
|15.66
|Expansion System Max Mw:
|1.25
|Module Capacity Kwh:
|12
|Cell Capacity Ah:
|314
|Cell Cycle Life:
|8000
|Temp Range Min C:
|-30
|Temp Range Max C:
|55
|Switching Time Ms:
|10
|Altitude Max M:
|4000