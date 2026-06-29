The Solis FlexHome is FlexHome is a modular residential energy storage system scaling from 5 to 160kWh with IP66 protection and <10ms seamless grid switching.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Solis FlexHome
FlexHome Identifier
FolderSlug: p-c571bbd91d87
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-c571bbd91d87\images
Company Name: Solis
Product Name: FlexHome
Product Url: https://www.solisstorage.com/en/flexhome
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-1ae9a05e12bd
Announced Date: 2026-06-18
Announced At: RE+ 2026
Release Date: null
Image Groups: null
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://www.solisstorage.com/en/flexhome
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: FlexHome-(5-40)kWh-L / FlexHome-(15-40)kWh-H
Specs: {"current_pv_input_max_a":"21","switching_time_ms":"10","overload_capability_pct":"200","capacity_module_kwh":"5","capacity_max_kwh":"160","battery_cell_capacity_ah":"102","internal_resistance_mohm":"0.26","pv_usable_power_pct":"160"}
Unique Selling Proposition: FlexHome is a modular residential energy storage system scaling from 5 to 160kWh with IP66 protection and <10ms seamless grid switching.
Current Pv Input Max A: 21
Switching Time Ms: 10
Overload Capability Pct: 200
Capacity Module Kwh: 5
Capacity Max Kwh: 160
Battery Cell Capacity Ah: 102
Internal Resistance Mohm: 0.26
Pv Usable Power Pct: 160

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-c571bbd91d87

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:46:05.641Z