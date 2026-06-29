The Solis FlexHome is FlexHome is a modular residential energy storage system scaling from 5 to 160kWh with IP66 protection and <10ms seamless grid switching.
[ Product Visualization: FlexHome ]
Hardware Ref: p-c571bb
Technical Specifications
|FlexHome Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-c571bbd91d87
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-c571bbd91d87\images
|Company Name:
|Solis
|Product Name:
|FlexHome
|Product Url:
|https://www.solisstorage.com/en/flexhome
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-1ae9a05e12bd
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-18
|Announced At:
|RE+ 2026
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|null
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://www.solisstorage.com/en/flexhome
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|FlexHome-(5-40)kWh-L / FlexHome-(15-40)kWh-H
|Specs:
|{"current_pv_input_max_a":"21","switching_time_ms":"10","overload_capability_pct":"200","capacity_module_kwh":"5","capacity_max_kwh":"160","battery_cell_capacity_ah":"102","internal_resistance_mohm":"0.26","pv_usable_power_pct":"160"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|FlexHome is a modular residential energy storage system scaling from 5 to 160kWh with IP66 protection and <10ms seamless grid switching.
|Current Pv Input Max A:
|21
|Switching Time Ms:
|10
|Overload Capability Pct:
|200
|Capacity Module Kwh:
|5
|Capacity Max Kwh:
|160
|Battery Cell Capacity Ah:
|102
|Internal Resistance Mohm:
|0.26
|Pv Usable Power Pct:
|160