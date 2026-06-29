The Solis IntelliHome is A complete residential storage solution featuring ultra-thin 51.2V low-voltage batteries and hybrid inverters with a 128kWh maximum expansion capacity and 1C discharge capability.
[ Product Visualization: IntelliHome ]
Hardware Ref: p-261721
Technical Specifications
|IntelliHome Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-261721867d9a
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-261721867d9a\images
|Company Name:
|Solis
|Product Name:
|IntelliHome
|Product Url:
|https://www.solisstorage.com/en/product/20260208221431.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-1ae9a05e12bd
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-18
|Announced At:
|RE+ 2026
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-261721867d9a/images/pasted-a973a679.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://www.solisstorage.com/en/product/20260208221431.html
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|IntelliHome-5kWh-OD
|Specs:
|{"capacity_nominal_kwh":"5","voltage_min_v":"44.8","voltage_max_v":"57.6","capacity_cell_ah":"100","current_charge_recommended_a":"50","current_discharge_recommended_a":"50","cycle_life":"6000","voltage_nominal_v":"51.2"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A complete residential storage solution featuring ultra-thin 51.2V low-voltage batteries and hybrid inverters with a 128kWh maximum expansion capacity and 1C discharge capability.
|Capacity Nominal Kwh:
|5
|Voltage Min V:
|44.8
|Voltage Max V:
|57.6
|Capacity Cell Ah:
|100
|Current Charge Recommended A:
|50
|Current Discharge Recommended A:
|50
|Cycle Life:
|6000
|Voltage Nominal V:
|51.2