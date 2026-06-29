The Solis IntelliHome is A complete residential storage solution featuring ultra-thin 51.2V low-voltage batteries and hybrid inverters with a 128kWh maximum expansion capacity and 1C discharge capability.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Solis IntelliHome
IntelliHome Identifier
FolderSlug: p-261721867d9a
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-261721867d9a\images
Company Name: Solis
Product Name: IntelliHome
Product Url: https://www.solisstorage.com/en/product/20260208221431.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-1ae9a05e12bd
Announced Date: 2026-06-18
Announced At: RE+ 2026
Release Date: null
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Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://www.solisstorage.com/en/product/20260208221431.html
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: IntelliHome-5kWh-OD
Specs: {"capacity_nominal_kwh":"5","voltage_min_v":"44.8","voltage_max_v":"57.6","capacity_cell_ah":"100","current_charge_recommended_a":"50","current_discharge_recommended_a":"50","cycle_life":"6000","voltage_nominal_v":"51.2"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A complete residential storage solution featuring ultra-thin 51.2V low-voltage batteries and hybrid inverters with a 128kWh maximum expansion capacity and 1C discharge capability.
Capacity Nominal Kwh: 5
Voltage Min V: 44.8
Voltage Max V: 57.6
Capacity Cell Ah: 100
Current Charge Recommended A: 50
Current Discharge Recommended A: 50
Cycle Life: 6000
Voltage Nominal V: 51.2

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-261721867d9a

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:47:19.409Z