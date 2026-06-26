The Sungrow PowerHarbor is PowerHarbor is an all-in-one residential energy storage system featuring industry-first 10 kWh stackable modules and modular capacity up to 120 kWh.
[ Product Visualization: PowerHarbor ]
Hardware Ref: p-a24c36
Technical Specifications
|PowerHarbor Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-a24c3688be65
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-a24c3688be65\images
|Company Name:
|Sungrow
|Product Name:
|PowerHarbor
|Product Url:
|https://www.sungrowpower.com/en/all-in-one-beyond-one-sungrow-launches-residential-ess-powerharbor
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-f292d688d20a
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-22
|Release Date:
|Announced Details:
|PowerHarbor early access is now open as of June 2026.
|Attached Items Above:
|Attached Items Below:
|Documentation:
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|Image Groups:
|Model Number:
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_max_w":"30000","power_continuous_min_w":"10000","storage_capacity_max_kwh":"120","storage_capacity_min_kwh":"6","battery_module_capacity_kwh":"10","cell_capacity_ah":"314","temp_operating_min_c":"-20","temp_operating_max_c":"50","noise_level_max_dba":"35","three_phase_unbalanced_output_max_pct":"150","pv_to_battery_charging_ratio":"1.6","battery_charging_p_rate":"0.66"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|PowerHarbor is an all-in-one residential energy storage system featuring industry-first 10 kWh stackable modules and modular capacity up to 120 kWh.
|Power Continuous Max W:
|30000
|Power Continuous Min W:
|10000
|Storage Capacity Max Kwh:
|120
|Storage Capacity Min Kwh:
|6
|Battery Module Capacity Kwh:
|10
|Cell Capacity Ah:
|314
|Temp Operating Min C:
|-20
|Temp Operating Max C:
|50
|Noise Level Max Dba:
|35
|Three Phase Unbalanced Output Max Pct:
|150
|Pv To Battery Charging Ratio:
|1.6
|Battery Charging P Rate:
|0.66