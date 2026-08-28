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The Tigo Energy, Inc. GO Battery is This modular lithium iron phosphate battery provides scalable energy storage in 5 kWh increments and features a weather-resistant IP66-rated enclosure for outdoor applications.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Tigo Energy, Inc. GO Battery
GO Battery Identifier
FolderSlug: p-13b86d7aa979
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-13b86d7aa979/images
Company Name: Tigo Energy, Inc.
Product Name: GO Battery
Product Url: https://www.tigoenergy.com/product/go-battery
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-06-17
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Announced Details: TBA
Unique Selling Proposition: This modular lithium iron phosphate battery provides scalable energy storage in 5 kWh increments and features a weather-resistant IP66-rated enclosure for outdoor applications.
Specs: {"power_continuous_w":11400}
Documentation: GO Battery Installation Guide (US); Datasheet: GO Battery (US); Calculator: String and Battery Sizing (GO ESS, EI Residential, US); Installation Manual: GO Battery (US); Brochure / Flyer: Tigo GO Optimized ESS (Energy Storage System - US)
Power Continuous W: 11400

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-13b86d7aa979

Last Scraped: 2026-08-28T18:59:43.826Z