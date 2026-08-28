The Tigo Energy, Inc. GO Battery is This modular lithium iron phosphate battery provides scalable energy storage in 5 kWh increments and features a weather-resistant IP66-rated enclosure for outdoor applications.
[ Product Visualization: GO Battery ]
Hardware Ref: p-13b86d
Technical Specifications
|GO Battery Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-13b86d7aa979
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-13b86d7aa979/images
|Company Name:
|Tigo Energy, Inc.
|Product Name:
|GO Battery
|Product Url:
|https://www.tigoenergy.com/product/go-battery
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-17
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-13b86d7aa979/images/pasted-d9a34866.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|This modular lithium iron phosphate battery provides scalable energy storage in 5 kWh increments and features a weather-resistant IP66-rated enclosure for outdoor applications.
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_w":11400}
|Documentation:
|GO Battery Installation Guide (US); Datasheet: GO Battery (US); Calculator: String and Battery Sizing (GO ESS, EI Residential, US); Installation Manual: GO Battery (US); Brochure / Flyer: Tigo GO Optimized ESS (Energy Storage System - US)
|Power Continuous W:
|11400