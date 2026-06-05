The Trinasolar Elementa 3 is Utility-Scale Energy Storage
[ Product Visualization: Elementa 3 ]
Hardware Ref: p-cc5e6f
Technical Specifications
|Elementa 3 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-cc5e6f61dd99
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-cc5e6f61dd99\images
|Company Name:
|Trinasolar
|Product Name:
|Elementa 3
|Product Url:
|https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/elementa3/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-ad6eecfdf533
|Announced Date:
|2026-05-20
|Release Date:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/elementa3/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|null
|Specs:
|{"cell_capacity_a":"587","energy_density_whl":"417","site_energy_density_increase_pct":"24.7","cell_temperature_delta_c":"2.5","maintenance_time_reduction_pct":"50","leakage_sensor_sensitivity_increase_pct":"20","fire_resistance_h":"2","temperature_operating_max_c":"55","humidity_operating_max_pct":"95","altitude_operating_max_m":"4000"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Utility-Scale Energy Storage
|Image Urls:
|["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-cc5e6f61dd99/images/pasted-67f37123.png"]
|Cell Capacity A:
|587
|Energy Density Whl:
|417
|Site Energy Density Increase Pct:
|24.7
|Cell Temperature Delta C:
|2.5
|Maintenance Time Reduction Pct:
|50
|Leakage Sensor Sensitivity Increase Pct:
|20
|Fire Resistance H:
|2
|Temperature Operating Max C:
|55
|Humidity Operating Max Pct:
|95
|Altitude Operating Max M:
|4000