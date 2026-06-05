The Trinasolar Elementa 3 is Utility-Scale Energy Storage

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Trinasolar Elementa 3
Elementa 3 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-cc5e6f61dd99
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-cc5e6f61dd99\images
Company Name: Trinasolar
Product Name: Elementa 3
Product Url: https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/elementa3/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-ad6eecfdf533
Announced Date: 2026-05-20
Release Date: null
Documentation: https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/elementa3/
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: null
Specs: {"cell_capacity_a":"587","energy_density_whl":"417","site_energy_density_increase_pct":"24.7","cell_temperature_delta_c":"2.5","maintenance_time_reduction_pct":"50","leakage_sensor_sensitivity_increase_pct":"20","fire_resistance_h":"2","temperature_operating_max_c":"55","humidity_operating_max_pct":"95","altitude_operating_max_m":"4000"}
Unique Selling Proposition: Utility-Scale Energy Storage
Image Urls: ["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-cc5e6f61dd99/images/pasted-67f37123.png"]
Cell Capacity A: 587
Energy Density Whl: 417
Site Energy Density Increase Pct: 24.7
Cell Temperature Delta C: 2.5
Maintenance Time Reduction Pct: 50
Leakage Sensor Sensitivity Increase Pct: 20
Fire Resistance H: 2
Temperature Operating Max C: 55
Humidity Operating Max Pct: 95
Altitude Operating Max M: 4000

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-cc5e6f61dd99

Last Scraped: 2026-06-05T20:40:31.188Z