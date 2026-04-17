The Victron Energy AGM Super Cycle Battery is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: AGM Super Cycle Battery ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- A truly innovative battery
- The AGM Super Cycle batteries are the result of recent battery electrochemistry developments.
- Exceptional 100% depth of discharge (DoD) performance
- Tests have shown that the Super Cycle battery does withstand at least three hundred 100% DoD cycles.
- Smaller and lighter
- An additional advantage of the new chemistry is a slightly smaller size and less weight compared to our standard deep cycle AGM batteries.
- Low internal resistance
- The internal resistance is also slightly lower compared to our standard deep cycle AGM batteries.
- Enhanced Electrochemistry
- New plate paste formulation and electrolyte additives dramatically reduce sulfation and softening under deep-discharge conditions.
- Exceptional Cycle Life
- ≥ 300 cycles @ 100 % DoD; ≥ 700 cycles @ 60 % DoD; ≥ 1000 cycles @ 40 % DoD under standard test conditions.
- Low Internal Resistance
- Optimized for high charge/discharge rates with slightly lower resistance than standard deep-cycle AGMs.
- Compact & Lightweight
- Reduced dimensions and mass compared to Victron's standard AGM range, easing installation in mobile, marine, and off-grid systems.
- Supplied with M8 drilled, flat copper terminals
- ensuring best possible connection contact and eliminating the need for battery terminals.
- The batteries are compliant with both CE and UL specifications
- in ABS fireproof containers.
- Batteries come with Victron's 2 year world-wide warranty
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Technical Specifications
|AGM Super Cycle Battery Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Victron AGM Super Cycle Battery is designed for applications that involve frequent deep discharges.","Thanks to improvements in battery electrochemistry, it resists sulfation and plate softening, even after repeated 100% depth of discharge (DoD) cycles.","Tests have shown that Super Cycle batteries can withstand at least 300 full 100% DoD cycles."]