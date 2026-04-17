The Victron Energy AGM Super Cycle Battery is No positioning statement available.

A truly innovative battery The AGM Super Cycle batteries are the result of recent battery electrochemistry developments.

Exceptional 100% depth of discharge (DoD) performance Tests have shown that the Super Cycle battery does withstand at least three hundred 100% DoD cycles.

Smaller and lighter An additional advantage of the new chemistry is a slightly smaller size and less weight compared to our standard deep cycle AGM batteries.

Low internal resistance The internal resistance is also slightly lower compared to our standard deep cycle AGM batteries.

Enhanced Electrochemistry New plate paste formulation and electrolyte additives dramatically reduce sulfation and softening under deep-discharge conditions.

Exceptional Cycle Life ≥ 300 cycles @ 100 % DoD; ≥ 700 cycles @ 60 % DoD; ≥ 1000 cycles @ 40 % DoD under standard test conditions.

Low Internal Resistance Optimized for high charge/discharge rates with slightly lower resistance than standard deep-cycle AGMs.

Compact & Lightweight Reduced dimensions and mass compared to Victron's standard AGM range, easing installation in mobile, marine, and off-grid systems.

Supplied with M8 drilled, flat copper terminals ensuring best possible connection contact and eliminating the need for battery terminals.

The batteries are compliant with both CE and UL specifications in ABS fireproof containers.