The Victron Energy AGM Super Cycle Battery is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

A truly innovative battery
The AGM Super Cycle batteries are the result of recent battery electrochemistry developments.
Exceptional 100% depth of discharge (DoD) performance
Tests have shown that the Super Cycle battery does withstand at least three hundred 100% DoD cycles.
Smaller and lighter
An additional advantage of the new chemistry is a slightly smaller size and less weight compared to our standard deep cycle AGM batteries.
Low internal resistance
The internal resistance is also slightly lower compared to our standard deep cycle AGM batteries.
Enhanced Electrochemistry
New plate paste formulation and electrolyte additives dramatically reduce sulfation and softening under deep-discharge conditions.
Exceptional Cycle Life
≥ 300 cycles @ 100 % DoD; ≥ 700 cycles @ 60 % DoD; ≥ 1000 cycles @ 40 % DoD under standard test conditions.
Low Internal Resistance
Optimized for high charge/discharge rates with slightly lower resistance than standard deep-cycle AGMs.
Compact & Lightweight
Reduced dimensions and mass compared to Victron's standard AGM range, easing installation in mobile, marine, and off-grid systems.
Supplied with M8 drilled, flat copper terminals
ensuring best possible connection contact and eliminating the need for battery terminals.
The batteries are compliant with both CE and UL specifications
in ABS fireproof containers.
Batteries come with Victron's 2 year world-wide warranty

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy AGM Super Cycle Battery
AGM Super Cycle Battery Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The Victron AGM Super Cycle Battery is designed for applications that involve frequent deep discharges.","Thanks to improvements in battery electrochemistry, it resists sulfation and plate softening, even after repeated 100% depth of discharge (DoD) cycles.","Tests have shown that Super Cycle batteries can withstand at least 300 full 100% DoD cycles."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cba-2474-705f-973e-a965693cce75

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:35:44.903800Z