The Victron Energy Battery Balancer is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Battery Balancer ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6e
Key Features
- Equalizes Batteries
- The Battery Balancer equalizes the state of charge of two series connected 12V batteries, or of several parallel strings of series connected batteries.
Technical Specifications
|Battery Balancer Identifier
|Weight Kg:
|0.34
|Model Number:
|BBA000100100
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24]
|Current Charge Max A:
|1
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Battery Balancer equalizes the state of charge of two series connected 12V batteries, or of several parallel strings of series connected batteries. When the charge voltage of a 24V battery system increases to more than 27V, the Battery Balancer will turn on and compare the voltage over the two series connected batteries. The Battery Balancer will draw a current of up to 1A from the battery (or parallel connected batteries) with the highest voltage.