The Victron Energy Cyrix Battery Combiner is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Cyrix Battery Combiner ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6e
Key Features
- Automatic Operation
- The Cyrix Battery Combiner is a microprocessor controlled heavy duty relay that automatically connects batteries in parallel when one of them has reached a pre-set voltage.
- Voltage Loss Elimination
- Cyrix Battery Combiners are an excellent replacement for diode isolators. The main feature is that there is virtually no voltage loss so that the output voltage of alternators or battery chargers does not need to be increased.
- Intelligent control
- The Cyrix battery combiner looks at the general trend (voltage increasing or decreasing) and reverses a previous action only if the trend has reversed during a certain period of time.
Technical Specifications
|Cyrix Battery Combiner Identifier
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Cyrix-Li-ct will parallel connect a lead acid starter battery and a LiFePO4 battery: If the Charge Disconnect output of the VE. Bus BMS is high. And if it senses 13.4V (resp. 26.8V) or more on one of its power terminals.