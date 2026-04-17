The Victron Energy Lead Carbon Battery is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Lead Carbon Battery ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- Less sulfation in case of partial state-of-charge operation
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- Lower charge voltage and therefore higher efficiency and less corrosion of the positive plate
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- Improved cycle life
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- Better partial state-of-charge performance, more cycles, and higher efficiency
- Replacing the active material of the negative plate by a lead carbon composite potentially reduces sulfation and improves charge acceptance of the negative plate.
Technical Specifications
|Lead Carbon Battery Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Replacing the active material of the negative plate by a lead carbon composite potentially reduces sulfation and improves charge acceptance of the negative plate.","The advantages of lead carbon therefore are: Less sulfation in case of partial state-of-charge operation.","Lower charge voltage and therefore higher efficiency and less corrosion of the positive plate."]