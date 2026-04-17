The Victron Energy Lead Carbon Battery is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Less sulfation in case of partial state-of-charge operation
Lower charge voltage and therefore higher efficiency and less corrosion of the positive plate
Improved cycle life
Better partial state-of-charge performance, more cycles, and higher efficiency
Replacing the active material of the negative plate by a lead carbon composite potentially reduces sulfation and improves charge acceptance of the negative plate.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Lead Carbon Battery
Lead Carbon Battery Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Replacing the active material of the negative plate by a lead carbon composite potentially reduces sulfation and improves charge acceptance of the negative plate.","The advantages of lead carbon therefore are: Less sulfation in case of partial state-of-charge operation.","Lower charge voltage and therefore higher efficiency and less corrosion of the positive plate."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cba-3fae-70fb-a2de-dd2125d9334a

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:35:47.879979Z