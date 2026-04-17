The Victron Energy Lithium Battery Smart 12,8V & 25,6V is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Lithium Battery Smart 12,8V & 25,6V ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- Integrated cell balancing
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- Parallel and series connection
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- Bluetooth app
- available to monitor cell voltage and temperature
Technical Specifications
|Lithium Battery Smart 12,8V & 25,6V Identifier
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12.8,25.6]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Victron Energy lithium batteries are exceptionally reliable and efficient while offering a longer service life for your needs. Bluetooth app is available to monitor battery life. Victron Energy Lithium Battery Smart batteries are composed of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) and come in 12.8V and 25.6V output options.