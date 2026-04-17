The Victron Energy Lithium Battery Smart 12,8V & 25,6V is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Integrated cell balancing
Parallel and series connection
Bluetooth app
available to monitor cell voltage and temperature

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Lithium Battery Smart 12,8V & 25,6V
Lithium Battery Smart 12,8V & 25,6V Identifier
Voltage Nominal V: [12.8,25.6]
Unique Selling Proposition: Victron Energy lithium batteries are exceptionally reliable and efficient while offering a longer service life for your needs. Bluetooth app is available to monitor battery life. Victron Energy Lithium Battery Smart batteries are composed of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) and come in 12.8V and 25.6V output options.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cba-4b50-7381-832f-053852485d76

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:35:51.967149Z