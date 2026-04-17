The Victron Energy Lithium NG Batteries is No positioning statement available.

Multiple improvements including added read-out of cell voltages and temperatures

Maximum single bank size increased to 385kWh

Modules available in 12, 24 and 48V

Protection class IP65

Bracket mounting and strap mounting

Increased ingress protection (IP-rating) The Lithium NG batteries are effectively sealed against dust and can withstand low-pressure water jets, making them suitable for environments where exposure to dust and water is a concern.

Low self-discharge rate The self-discharge rate has been significantly improved and is now a maximum of 2 % of the battery capacity per month. A low self-discharge rate contributes to the overall performance, longevity, and reliability of the NG batteries.