The Victron Energy Lithium NG Batteries is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Lithium NG Batteries ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- Multiple improvements
- including added read-out of cell voltages and temperatures
- Maximum single bank size increased
- to 385kWh
- Modules available
- in 12, 24 and 48V
- Protection class
- IP65
- Bracket mounting and strap mounting
-
- Increased ingress protection (IP-rating)
- The Lithium NG batteries are effectively sealed against dust and can withstand low-pressure water jets, making them suitable for environments where exposure to dust and water is a concern.
- Low self-discharge rate
- The self-discharge rate has been significantly improved and is now a maximum of 2 % of the battery capacity per month. A low self-discharge rate contributes to the overall performance, longevity, and reliability of the NG batteries.
- Integrated cell balancing, temperature and voltage control system
- The battery has an integrated balancing, temperature and voltage control system (BTV) that must be connected to an external battery management system (BMS). The BTV monitors each individual battery cell, balances the cell voltages and generates an alarm signal in case of high or low cell voltage or in case of high or low cell temperature.
Technical Specifications
|Lithium NG Batteries Identifier
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,48]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Building upon the success of our Lithium Smart Series, the NG (Next Generation) series incorporates significant enhancements.","Tailored for those seeking advanced and reliable energy storage, the Lithium NG series marks a pivotal advancement in our product lineup, ready to meet the demands of tomorrow.","The NG (Next Generation) series builds on the achievements of the Lithium Smart Series, featuring substantial improvements."]