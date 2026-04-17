The Victron Energy Lithium SuperPack NG is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Lithium SuperPack NG ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- On/Off push button
- Push button for switching the battery on or off, disabling both charging and discharging functions to allow safe operation and extended storage time.
- Bluetooth monitoring and control
- Includes Bluetooth Smart for wireless configuration, monitoring, and firmware updates via the VictronConnect App.
- Built-in BMS and battery monitor
- Integrates cell balancing, protection, and monitoring functions to ensure optimal performance and safety throughout the battery's service life.
- External Feedback Signal (E FS)
- Provides a battery voltage signal limited to 250 mA.
- Multiple protection layers
- Integrated BMS. Bi-directional e-switch. External feedback signal (EFS) Overpressure vent.
- Continuous 2C peak current
- Subzero charging ready.
- VictronConnect support for monitoring and configuration
- Configurable discharge floor and external signal.
- Physical on/off switch for off-season storage
- LED status indicator.
- BCI Group 49 complaint
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Technical Specifications
|Lithium SuperPack NG Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The SuperPack NG includes an integrated Battery Management System for straightforward, drop-in installation, along with integrated self-heating and multiple protection layers for reliable operation in even the harshest conditions. No cumbersome redesigns. No surprises.