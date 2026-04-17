The Victron Energy Lithium SuperPack NG is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

On/Off push button
Push button for switching the battery on or off, disabling both charging and discharging functions to allow safe operation and extended storage time.
Bluetooth monitoring and control
Includes Bluetooth Smart for wireless configuration, monitoring, and firmware updates via the VictronConnect App.
Built-in BMS and battery monitor
Integrates cell balancing, protection, and monitoring functions to ensure optimal performance and safety throughout the battery's service life.
External Feedback Signal (E FS)
Provides a battery voltage signal limited to 250 mA.
Multiple protection layers
Integrated BMS. Bi-directional e-switch. External feedback signal (EFS) Overpressure vent.
Continuous 2C peak current
Subzero charging ready.
VictronConnect support for monitoring and configuration
Configurable discharge floor and external signal.
Physical on/off switch for off-season storage
LED status indicator.
BCI Group 49 complaint

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Lithium SuperPack NG
Lithium SuperPack NG Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The SuperPack NG includes an integrated Battery Management System for straightforward, drop-in installation, along with integrated self-heating and multiple protection layers for reliable operation in even the harshest conditions. No cumbersome redesigns. No surprises.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cba-6c59-7d04-ab47-062f7a7c5568

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:50:20.719Z