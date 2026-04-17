The Victron Energy Lithium SuperPack NG is No positioning statement available.

On/Off push button Push button for switching the battery on or off, disabling both charging and discharging functions to allow safe operation and extended storage time.

Bluetooth monitoring and control Includes Bluetooth Smart for wireless configuration, monitoring, and firmware updates via the VictronConnect App.

Built-in BMS and battery monitor Integrates cell balancing, protection, and monitoring functions to ensure optimal performance and safety throughout the battery's service life.

External Feedback Signal (E FS) Provides a battery voltage signal limited to 250 mA.

Multiple protection layers Integrated BMS. Bi-directional e-switch. External feedback signal (EFS) Overpressure vent.

Continuous 2C peak current Subzero charging ready.

VictronConnect support for monitoring and configuration Configurable discharge floor and external signal.

Physical on/off switch for off-season storage LED status indicator.