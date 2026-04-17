The Victron Energy Lynx Distributor is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Modular DC busbar
Provides organized power distribution with integrated fuse protection and monitoring.
Fuse-protected connections
Features four fuse-protected positive connections and four negative connections, allowing safe and efficient distribution of power to multiple DC circuits.
Fuse monitoring
Each fuse is actively monitored, with front-facing LEDs indicating fuse status for quick visual diagnostics.
System integration
Designed for seamless integration into Victron Lynx systems, the Lynx Distributor ensures reliable, professional-grade power management for advanced battery installations.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Lynx Distributor
Lynx Distributor Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["A modular DC busbar with spaces for four DC fuses.","It monitors the status of each fuse and displays its condition with an LED on the front.","The Lynx Distributor is part of the modular Lynx distribution system, available as M8 and M10 models."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6f-5bb2-7727-8c22-9502e6526ddb

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:17:16.216415Z