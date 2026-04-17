The Victron Energy Lynx Distributor is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Lynx Distributor ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6f
Key Features
- Modular DC busbar
- Provides organized power distribution with integrated fuse protection and monitoring.
- Fuse-protected connections
- Features four fuse-protected positive connections and four negative connections, allowing safe and efficient distribution of power to multiple DC circuits.
- Fuse monitoring
- Each fuse is actively monitored, with front-facing LEDs indicating fuse status for quick visual diagnostics.
- System integration
- Designed for seamless integration into Victron Lynx systems, the Lynx Distributor ensures reliable, professional-grade power management for advanced battery installations.
Technical Specifications
|Lynx Distributor Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["A modular DC busbar with spaces for four DC fuses.","It monitors the status of each fuse and displays its condition with an LED on the front.","The Lynx Distributor is part of the modular Lynx distribution system, available as M8 and M10 models."]