The Victron Energy Optimus Battery Management System is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Optimus Battery Management System ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6f
Key Features
- Battery Management Systems
- Our BMSs monitor and manage lithium batteries, ensuring optimal performance, longevity and safety within the system.
- Battery protectors
- Battery protectors safeguard your batteries by disconnecting loads before they can drain the battery below a critical level and can also function as a charge interruptor for lithium batteries.
- Battery isolators and combiners
- Battery isolators prevent battery drain and ensure each battery is charged optimally, while combiners merge two parallel DC power sources to supply one critical load output.
Technical Specifications
|Optimus Battery Management System Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Victron Energy offers various BMS solutions for off-grid and backup power systems operating at 12V, 24V, or 48V.","Each solution safeguards battery cells from overvoltage, undervoltage, and extreme temperatures by using its \"load disconnect\" and \"charge disconnect\" terminals to deactivate loads or charge sources.","Our BMSs monitor and manage lithium batteries, ensuring optimal performance, longevity and safety within the system."]