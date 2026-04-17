The Victron Energy Optimus Battery Management System is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Battery Management Systems
Our BMSs monitor and manage lithium batteries, ensuring optimal performance, longevity and safety within the system.
Battery protectors
Battery protectors safeguard your batteries by disconnecting loads before they can drain the battery below a critical level and can also function as a charge interruptor for lithium batteries.
Battery isolators and combiners
Battery isolators prevent battery drain and ensure each battery is charged optimally, while combiners merge two parallel DC power sources to supply one critical load output.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Optimus Battery Management System
Optimus Battery Management System Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Victron Energy offers various BMS solutions for off-grid and backup power systems operating at 12V, 24V, or 48V.","Each solution safeguards battery cells from overvoltage, undervoltage, and extreme temperatures by using its \"load disconnect\" and \"charge disconnect\" terminals to deactivate loads or charge sources.","Our BMSs monitor and manage lithium batteries, ensuring optimal performance, longevity and safety within the system."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6f-8bd4-72c4-8c2b-a841e75fa5ed

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:17:26.833974Z