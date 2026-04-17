The Victron Energy Peak Power Pack is No positioning statement available.

Lightweight and easy to install Ideal for mobile applications.

Effective protection against improper use Ideal for solar power and other applications where excessive discharge might quickly cause damage to lead acid batteries.

Output 1 “mover” High-capacity output for caravan manoeuvring and other applications that are energy- intensive - Ideal for caravan manoeuvring (caravan movers).

Output 2 “domestic” For low DC loads - Intended for lighting, audio and video, pumps, fridges.

Input 1 “car/solar” Charging while driving or charging with a solar panel.

Storage mode Reduces power consumption to almost zero. Prevents damage due to excessive discharge of the battery during storage.