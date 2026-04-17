The Victron Energy Peak Power Pack is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Lightweight and easy to install
Ideal for mobile applications.
Effective protection against improper use
Ideal for solar power and other applications where excessive discharge might quickly cause damage to lead acid batteries.
Output 1 “mover”
High-capacity output for caravan manoeuvring and other applications that are energy- intensive - Ideal for caravan manoeuvring (caravan movers).
Output 2 “domestic”
For low DC loads - Intended for lighting, audio and video, pumps, fridges.
Input 1 “car/solar”
Charging while driving or charging with a solar panel.
Storage mode
Reduces power consumption to almost zero. Prevents damage due to excessive discharge of the battery during storage.
Remote control with status indicator
Push button (supplied) with a dual-colour LED status indicator.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Peak Power Pack
Peak Power Pack Identifier
Battery Capacity Ah: 20
Battery Voltage: 12 V
Length 1: 25
Height 1: 26
Width 1: 28
Stored Energy: 256 Wh
Voltage Nominal V: [12]
Dimensions Cm: [25,28,26]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The Peak Power Pack is a complete substitute for heavy lead acid batteries in applications where high currents occur for short time.","Being primarily meant for caravan movers, it is equipped with a built-in charger allowing charging from the vehicle electrical system whilst travelling with the caravan.","This way the pack will be fully charged upon arrival to the camping site."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cba-7e6a-7f72-98ff-c5d4a5189394

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T20:28:35.353Z