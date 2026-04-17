The Victron Energy Peak Power Pack is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Peak Power Pack ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- Lightweight and easy to install
- Ideal for mobile applications.
- Effective protection against improper use
- Ideal for solar power and other applications where excessive discharge might quickly cause damage to lead acid batteries.
- Output 1 “mover”
- High-capacity output for caravan manoeuvring and other applications that are energy- intensive - Ideal for caravan manoeuvring (caravan movers).
- Output 2 “domestic”
- For low DC loads - Intended for lighting, audio and video, pumps, fridges.
- Input 1 “car/solar”
- Charging while driving or charging with a solar panel.
- Storage mode
- Reduces power consumption to almost zero. Prevents damage due to excessive discharge of the battery during storage.
- Remote control with status indicator
- Push button (supplied) with a dual-colour LED status indicator.
Technical Specifications
|Peak Power Pack Identifier
|Battery Capacity Ah:
|20
|Battery Voltage:
|12 V
|Length 1:
|25
|Height 1:
|26
|Width 1:
|28
|Stored Energy:
|256 Wh
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12]
|Dimensions Cm:
|[25,28,26]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Peak Power Pack is a complete substitute for heavy lead acid batteries in applications where high currents occur for short time.","Being primarily meant for caravan movers, it is equipped with a built-in charger allowing charging from the vehicle electrical system whilst travelling with the caravan.","This way the pack will be fully charged upon arrival to the camping site."]