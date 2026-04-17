The Victron Energy Skylla-i is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Skylla-i ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbc
Key Features
- The right amount of charge for a lead-acid battery
- Variable absorption time.
- BatterySafe mode
- Preventing damage due to excessive gassing.
- Storage mode
- Less maintenance and aging when the battery is not in use.
- Smaller and lighter compared to similar models
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- NMEA 2000 Canbus connection
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- PowerControl
- Set a maximum shore power.
- Remote Control
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- Li-ion (LiFePo4) ready
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Technical Specifications
|Skylla-i Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A modern and powerful battery charger. The Victron Energy Skylla-i is a modern and powerful battery charger range that withstands the rigors of an adverse environment: heat, humidity, and salt air. The Skylla-i (3) features 3 isolated outputs. All outputs can supply the full rated output current.