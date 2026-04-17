The Victron Energy Smart Battery Sense is No positioning statement available.

Improves battery charging By measuring voltage at the battery bank terminals, errors arising from voltage-loss due to cable resistance are avoided - guaranteeing the correct charge-voltage. For lead batteries, battery temperature data is used to adjust the charge-voltages: cold batteries require an increased charge-voltage, whereas hot batteries require a decreased charge-voltage. For lithium batteries temperature data is used to disable charging when they are too cold: charging lithium batteries near or below freezing causes permanent damage to the cells.

Look no wires The connection between Smart Battery Sense and one or more Solar Charger(s) is wireless: It uses VE. Smart Network - a wireless technology based on Bluetooth Smart. Information transmitted can be used simultaneously by one, two or more Solar Chargers connected to the same 12V, 24V and 48V battery bank. The Smart Network is set up using the VictronConnect app.