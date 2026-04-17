The Victron Energy Telecom Batteries is No positioning statement available.

Deep-Cycle AGM Construction with front-access terminals for easy rack mounting and service.

Low Self-Discharge <2 % energy loss per month at 20 °C; doubles every 10 °C, minimizing maintenance during storage.

High Cyclic & Float Design Life up to 1800 cycles at 30 % depth-of-discharge and a 12-year float life at 25 °C.

Superior High-Current Performance cold-cranking amps up to 1800 A, reserve capacity up to 400 min, and low internal resistance for efficient charging/discharging.