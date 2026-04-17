The Victron Energy Telecom Batteries is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Telecom Batteries ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- Deep-Cycle AGM Construction
- with front-access terminals for easy rack mounting and service.
- Low Self-Discharge
- <2 % energy loss per month at 20 °C; doubles every 10 °C, minimizing maintenance during storage.
- High Cyclic & Float Design Life
- up to 1800 cycles at 30 % depth-of-discharge and a 12-year float life at 25 °C.
- Superior High-Current Performance
- cold-cranking amps up to 1800 A, reserve capacity up to 400 min, and low internal resistance for efficient charging/discharging.
- Compact Footprint
- ideal floor-space savers for telecom, marine, and vehicle installations.
Technical Specifications
|Telecom Batteries Identifier
|Nominal Capacity:
|115 Ah, 165 Ah, 200 Ah
|Dimensions:
|15.37×4.33×11.53 in (12 V / 115 Ah), 21.57×4.13×12.44 in (12 V / 165 Ah), 21.49×4.92×12.71 in (12 V / 200 Ah)
|Weight:
|77 lbs (12 V / 115 Ah), 88 lbs (12 V / 165 Ah), 132 lbs (12 V / 200 Ah)
|Weight Kg:
|34.93
|Dimensions Cm:
|[39.04,11,29.29]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Designed for telecom applications, Victron's deep-cycle AGM Telecom Batteries save valuable floor space in rack-mounted systems, marine vessels, and vehicle installations. Featuring front-access terminals and a compact footprint, they deliver reliable backup power, low maintenance, and exceptional cycle and float life.