The Victron Energy Telecom Batteries is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Deep-Cycle AGM Construction
with front-access terminals for easy rack mounting and service.
Low Self-Discharge
<2 % energy loss per month at 20 °C; doubles every 10 °C, minimizing maintenance during storage.
High Cyclic & Float Design Life
up to 1800 cycles at 30 % depth-of-discharge and a 12-year float life at 25 °C.
Superior High-Current Performance
cold-cranking amps up to 1800 A, reserve capacity up to 400 min, and low internal resistance for efficient charging/discharging.
Compact Footprint
ideal floor-space savers for telecom, marine, and vehicle installations.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Telecom Batteries
Telecom Batteries Identifier
Nominal Capacity: 115 Ah, 165 Ah, 200 Ah
Dimensions: 15.37×4.33×11.53 in (12 V / 115 Ah), 21.57×4.13×12.44 in (12 V / 165 Ah), 21.49×4.92×12.71 in (12 V / 200 Ah)
Weight: 77 lbs (12 V / 115 Ah), 88 lbs (12 V / 165 Ah), 132 lbs (12 V / 200 Ah)
Weight Kg: 34.93
Dimensions Cm: [39.04,11,29.29]
Unique Selling Proposition: Designed for telecom applications, Victron's deep-cycle AGM Telecom Batteries save valuable floor space in rack-mounted systems, marine vessels, and vehicle installations. Featuring front-access terminals and a compact footprint, they deliver reliable backup power, low maintenance, and exceptional cycle and float life.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cba-9148-7a58-b9ae-df5e3c23c4cd

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:36:10.608362Z