The Victron Energy Unknown Model is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Unknown Model ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6e
Key Features
- Integrated cell balancing, temperature and voltage control system
- The battery has an integrated balancing, temperature and voltage control system (BTV) that must be connected to an external battery management system (BMS). The BTV monitors each individual battery cell, balances the cell voltages and generates an alarm signal in case of high or low cell voltage or in case of high or low cell temperature. This alarm signal is received by the BMS (must be purchased separately, see the The BMS models chapter for an overview of available BMS models and functionality), which then switches off the loads and/or chargers accordingly.
- Setup, monitoring and control via Bluetooth and the VictronConnect App
- Battery setup, configuration and monitoring is done entirely via Bluetooth and the VictronConnect app. View battery parameters such as cell status, voltages and temperature in real-time, configure the battery limits or update the battery firmware. Please see the Battery settings and configuration via VictronConnect chapter for details.
Technical Specifications
|Unknown Model Identifier
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12.8,25.6]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Victron Energy Lithium Smart batteries are Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4 or LFP) batteries available with a nominal voltage of 12.8V or 25.6V in various capacities. This is the safest of the mainstream lithium battery types and is the battery chemistry of choice for very demanding applications.