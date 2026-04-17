The Victron Energy Unknown Model is No positioning statement available.

Integrated cell balancing, temperature and voltage control system The battery has an integrated balancing, temperature and voltage control system (BTV) that must be connected to an external battery management system (BMS). The BTV monitors each individual battery cell, balances the cell voltages and generates an alarm signal in case of high or low cell voltage or in case of high or low cell temperature. This alarm signal is received by the BMS (must be purchased separately, see the The BMS models chapter for an overview of available BMS models and functionality), which then switches off the loads and/or chargers accordingly.

Setup, monitoring and control via Bluetooth and the VictronConnect App Battery setup, configuration and monitoring is done entirely via Bluetooth and the VictronConnect app. View battery parameters such as cell status, voltages and temperature in real-time, configure the battery limits or update the battery firmware. Please see the Battery settings and configuration via VictronConnect chapter for details.