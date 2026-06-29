The WattCycle EXPLORE is A high-capacity 32kWh residential storage solution featuring 3A active balancing and a 300A smart BMS to provide a full week of backup power.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for WattCycle EXPLORE
EXPLORE Identifier
FolderSlug: p-8fb4dd33f347
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-8fb4dd33f347\images
Company Name: WattCycle
Product Name: EXPLORE
Product Url: https://eu.wattcycle.com/products/explore-wall-48v-628ah-32kwh-home-battery
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-32beb017ea50
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Announced At: Pre-order
Release Date: null
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Announced Details: Currently available for pre-order at €5.359,99 with delivery expected in approximately 52 days.
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: null
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: null
Specs: {"voltage_nominal_v":"48","capacity_ah":"628","energy_kwh":"32","current_charge_max_a":"300","current_bms_max_a":"300","active_balancing_current_a":"3","cycle_life_count":"6000","service_life_years":"15"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A high-capacity 32kWh residential storage solution featuring 3A active balancing and a 300A smart BMS to provide a full week of backup power.
Voltage Nominal V: 48
Capacity Ah: 628
Energy Kwh: 32
Current Charge Max A: 300
Current Bms Max A: 300
Active Balancing Current A: 3
Cycle Life Count: 6000
Service Life Years: 15

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-8fb4dd33f347

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:33:45.635Z