The WattCycle EXPLORE is A high-capacity 32kWh residential storage solution featuring 3A active balancing and a 300A smart BMS to provide a full week of backup power.
[ Product Visualization: EXPLORE ]
Hardware Ref: p-8fb4dd
Technical Specifications
|EXPLORE Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-8fb4dd33f347
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-8fb4dd33f347\images
|Company Name:
|WattCycle
|Product Name:
|EXPLORE
|Product Url:
|https://eu.wattcycle.com/products/explore-wall-48v-628ah-32kwh-home-battery
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-32beb017ea50
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Announced At:
|Pre-order
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-8fb4dd33f347/images/pasted-e3a768f4.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|Currently available for pre-order at €5.359,99 with delivery expected in approximately 52 days.
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|null
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|null
|Specs:
|{"voltage_nominal_v":"48","capacity_ah":"628","energy_kwh":"32","current_charge_max_a":"300","current_bms_max_a":"300","active_balancing_current_a":"3","cycle_life_count":"6000","service_life_years":"15"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A high-capacity 32kWh residential storage solution featuring 3A active balancing and a 300A smart BMS to provide a full week of backup power.
|Voltage Nominal V:
|48
|Capacity Ah:
|628
|Energy Kwh:
|32
|Current Charge Max A:
|300
|Current Bms Max A:
|300
|Active Balancing Current A:
|3
|Cycle Life Count:
|6000
|Service Life Years:
|15