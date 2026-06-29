The WattCycle PIONEER BALCONY is A 10.24kWh usable energy all-in-one home balcony solar system featuring a 2.5kW power output and ≥8000 cycle LiFePO4 battery life.
[ Product Visualization: PIONEER BALCONY ]
Hardware Ref: p-95a893
Technical Specifications
|PIONEER BALCONY Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-95a89348a7ad
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-95a89348a7ad\images
|Company Name:
|WattCycle
|Product Name:
|PIONEER BALCONY
|Product Url:
|https://eu.wattcycle.com/products/pioneer-balcony-2500w-10kwh-balcony-solar-system
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-32beb017ea50
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Announced At:
|WattCycle Official Store
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-95a89348a7ad/images/pasted-86de2662.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|Available for pre-order starting at €1,699.99 EUR with an estimated arrival in 52 days.
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://eu.wattcycle.com/products/pioneer-balcony-2500w-10kwh-balcony-solar-system
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|null
|Specs:
|{"energy_total_wh":"10000","energy_usable_wh":"10240","capacity_ah":"200","voltage_nominal_v":"[51.2]","weight_kg":"95","dimensions_cm":"[50.0, 21.0, 80.0]","power_continuous_w":"2500","power_peak_w":"5000","current_charge_max_a":"100","current_discharge_max_a":"100","efficiency_max_pct":"94","battery_cycle_life":"8000","operating_temperature_min_c":"-10","operating_temperature_max_c":"55"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A 10.24kWh usable energy all-in-one home balcony solar system featuring a 2.5kW power output and ≥8000 cycle LiFePO4 battery life.
|Energy Total Wh:
|10000
|Energy Usable Wh:
|10240
|Capacity Ah:
|200
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[51.2]
|Weight Kg:
|95
|Dimensions Cm:
|[50.0, 21.0, 80.0]
|Power Continuous W:
|2500
|Power Peak W:
|5000
|Current Charge Max A:
|100
|Current Discharge Max A:
|100
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|94
|Battery Cycle Life:
|8000
|Operating Temperature Min C:
|-10
|Operating Temperature Max C:
|55