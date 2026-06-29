The WattCycle PIONEER BALCONY is A 10.24kWh usable energy all-in-one home balcony solar system featuring a 2.5kW power output and ≥8000 cycle LiFePO4 battery life.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for WattCycle PIONEER BALCONY
PIONEER BALCONY Identifier
FolderSlug: p-95a89348a7ad
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-95a89348a7ad\images
Company Name: WattCycle
Product Name: PIONEER BALCONY
Product Url: https://eu.wattcycle.com/products/pioneer-balcony-2500w-10kwh-balcony-solar-system
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-32beb017ea50
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Announced At: WattCycle Official Store
Release Date: null
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Announced Details: Available for pre-order starting at €1,699.99 EUR with an estimated arrival in 52 days.
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://eu.wattcycle.com/products/pioneer-balcony-2500w-10kwh-balcony-solar-system
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: null
Specs: {"energy_total_wh":"10000","energy_usable_wh":"10240","capacity_ah":"200","voltage_nominal_v":"[51.2]","weight_kg":"95","dimensions_cm":"[50.0, 21.0, 80.0]","power_continuous_w":"2500","power_peak_w":"5000","current_charge_max_a":"100","current_discharge_max_a":"100","efficiency_max_pct":"94","battery_cycle_life":"8000","operating_temperature_min_c":"-10","operating_temperature_max_c":"55"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A 10.24kWh usable energy all-in-one home balcony solar system featuring a 2.5kW power output and ≥8000 cycle LiFePO4 battery life.
Energy Total Wh: 10000
Energy Usable Wh: 10240
Capacity Ah: 200
Voltage Nominal V: [51.2]
Weight Kg: 95
Dimensions Cm: [50.0, 21.0, 80.0]
Power Continuous W: 2500
Power Peak W: 5000
Current Charge Max A: 100
Current Discharge Max A: 100
Efficiency Max Pct: 94
Battery Cycle Life: 8000
Operating Temperature Min C: -10
Operating Temperature Max C: 55

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-95a89348a7ad

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:31:05.107Z