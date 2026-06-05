The Zendure PowerHub is The Zendure PowerHub is a central energy management hub that integrates solar, storage, EV charging, and heat pumps into a single system for whole-home backup.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Zendure PowerHub
PowerHub Identifier
FolderSlug: p-0703dd8e9372
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-0703dd8e9372\images
Company Name: Zendure
Product Name: PowerHub
Product Url: https://zendure.com/products/zendure-powerhub
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-657921220990
Announced Date: 2026-05-11
Release Date: null
Documentation: null
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: null
Specs: {}
Unique Selling Proposition: The Zendure PowerHub is a central energy management hub that integrates solar, storage, EV charging, and heat pumps into a single system for whole-home backup.
Image Urls: ["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-0703dd8e9372/images/pasted-4ca9dab6.png"]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-0703dd8e9372

Last Scraped: 2026-06-05T20:10:40.493Z