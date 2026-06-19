The Zendure SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro is An 8kWh energy storage system featuring 4kW bi-directional AC power and up to 13kW total solar input for versatile on-grid and off-grid home energy management.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Zendure SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro
SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro Identifier
FolderSlug: p-610a5e6f2320
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-610a5e6f2320\images
Company Name: Zendure
Product Name: SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro
Product Url: https://zendure.com/products/solarflow-4000-mix-pro
Product State: Released
Press Release: n-cd6b17f0948e
Announced Date: 2026-06-09
Release Date: null
Specs: {"capacity_kwh":"8","power_continuous_w":"4000","power_input_pv_total_w":"13000","power_input_mppt_w":"8000","power_input_ac_coupled_w":"5000","efficiency_rte_pct":"90","cycle_life_count":"10000","soh_at_eol_pct":"70","lifespan_years":"15","warranty_years":"10","power_output_off_grid_w":"3680","power_peak_w":"7200","ups_transfer_time_ms":"10","noise_level_db":"25","temp_operating_min_c":"-20","temp_operating_max_c":"55"}
Unique Selling Proposition: An 8kWh energy storage system featuring 4kW bi-directional AC power and up to 13kW total solar input for versatile on-grid and off-grid home energy management.
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://zendure.com/products/solarflow-4000-mix-pro
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro
Image Groups: [{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-610a5e6f2320/images/pasted-6c9759a8.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
Capacity Kwh: 8
Power Continuous W: 4000
Power Input Pv Total W: 13000
Power Input Mppt W: 8000
Power Input Ac Coupled W: 5000
Efficiency Rte Pct: 90
Cycle Life Count: 10000
Soh At Eol Pct: 70
Lifespan Years: 15
Warranty Years: 10
Power Output Off Grid W: 3680
Power Peak W: 7200
Ups Transfer Time Ms: 10
Noise Level Db: 25
Temp Operating Min C: -20
Temp Operating Max C: 55

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-610a5e6f2320

Last Scraped: 2026-06-19T18:27:59.854Z