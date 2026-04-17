The Victron Energy Skylla-TG Battery Chargers is No positioning statement available.

One full rated output and one 4 Amp output.

Charge voltage can be precisely adjusted to suit any battery system.

Charge voltage can be measured directly on the battery terminals in order to compensate for voltage loss due to cable resistance.

An external sensor allows measuring battery temperature and compensating charge voltage accordingly.

Charge algorithm: IUoUo (3‑stage) with adjustable set‑points; can be used as a stabilized DC power supply.

Two outputs (most 24 V models): full‑rated house output + 4 A isolated starter‑battery maintainer; 48 V and 24/100 3‑phase are single‑output.

Input flexibility: single‑phase 120/230 VAC, 230 VAC, or 3×400 VAC depending on model; most single‑phase units accept high‑voltage DC input (~120–400 VDC).

Operating temp: −40 to 122 °F; IP21 enclosure; forced‑air cooling; potential‑free alarm contacts.

As a result of the perfectly stabilized output voltage - a TG Charger can be used as a power supply if batteries or large buffer capacitors are not available.

The TG Chargers feature 2 isolated outputs.

The second output, limited to approximately 4A and with a slightly lower output voltage - is intended to top up a starter battery.