The Victron Energy Cyrix-ct 12/24V is No positioning statement available.

Intelligent Battery Monitoring The Cyrix-ct monitors voltage trends (increasing or decreasing) and reverses previous actions only if the trend has reversed for a specific duration.

Overheating Protection The unit will automatically disengage if the contact temperature becomes excessive due to prolonged overload. It will re-engage once it has cooled down to a safe operating temperature.

Emergency Start Assist A push button or switch can be connected to manually engage the Cyrix-ct, connecting batteries in parallel for 30 seconds. This feature is useful for starting an engine if the primary starter battery is discharged.

Zero Voltage Loss Unlike traditional diode isolators, the Cyrix-ct ensures virtually no voltage drop, preserving charging efficiency.

Prioritising the starter battery In a typical setup the alternator is directly connected to the starter battery. The accessory battery, and possibly also a bow thruster and other batteries are each connected to the starter battery with Cyrix battery combiners.

Bidirectional voltage sensing The Cyrix senses the voltage of both connected batteries. It will therefore also engage if for example the accessory battery is being charged by a battery charger.

Intelligent battery monitoring to prevent unwanted switching The software of the Cyrix-ct 120 does more than simply connect and disconnect based on battery voltage and with a fixed time delay. The Cyrix-ct looks at the general trend (voltage increasing or decreasing) and reverses a previous action only if the trend has reversed during a certain period of time.