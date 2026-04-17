The Victron Energy Cyrix-ct 12/24V is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Cyrix-ct 12/24V ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- Intelligent Battery Monitoring
- The Cyrix-ct monitors voltage trends (increasing or decreasing) and reverses previous actions only if the trend has reversed for a specific duration.
- Overheating Protection
- The unit will automatically disengage if the contact temperature becomes excessive due to prolonged overload. It will re-engage once it has cooled down to a safe operating temperature.
- Emergency Start Assist
- A push button or switch can be connected to manually engage the Cyrix-ct, connecting batteries in parallel for 30 seconds. This feature is useful for starting an engine if the primary starter battery is discharged.
- Zero Voltage Loss
- Unlike traditional diode isolators, the Cyrix-ct ensures virtually no voltage drop, preserving charging efficiency.
- Prioritising the starter battery
- In a typical setup the alternator is directly connected to the starter battery. The accessory battery, and possibly also a bow thruster and other batteries are each connected to the starter battery with Cyrix battery combiners.
- Bidirectional voltage sensing
- The Cyrix senses the voltage of both connected batteries. It will therefore also engage if for example the accessory battery is being charged by a battery charger.
- Intelligent battery monitoring to prevent unwanted switching
- The software of the Cyrix-ct 120 does more than simply connect and disconnect based on battery voltage and with a fixed time delay. The Cyrix-ct looks at the general trend (voltage increasing or decreasing) and reverses a previous action only if the trend has reversed during a certain period of time.
- Temperature protected
- In case of over temperature due to high ambient temperature and/or due to excessive current, the Cyrix-ct will open. It will resume normal operation after cooling down.
Technical Specifications
|Cyrix-ct 12/24V Identifier
|Nominal Voltage:
|12V|24V
|Continuous Current:
|120A
|Cranking Rating:
|180 A
|Current Consumption When Open:
|<4 mA
|Start Assist:
|Yes (Cyrix remains engaged during 30 seconds)
|Protection Category:
|IP54
|Dimensions:
|80x46x46mm
|Weight Kg:
|0.11
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24]
|Current Charge Max A:
|120
|Dimensions Cm:
|[8,4.6,4.6]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Cyrix Battery Combiner is a microprocessor controlled heavy duty relay that automatically connects batteries in parallel when one of them has reached a pre-set voltage (indicating that the battery is being charged), and disconnects when the voltage decreases below float level (indicating that one or more batteries are being discharged).","Cyrix Battery Combiners are an excellent replacement for diode isolators.","The main feature is that there is virtually no voltage loss so that the output voltage of alternators or battery chargers does not need to be increased."]