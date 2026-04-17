The Victron Energy Cyrix-Li-ct 12/24V is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Cyrix-Li-ct 12/24V ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- Intelligent Operation
- Ensures efficient charging while maintaining battery health and system reliability.
- Alternative to Diode Isolators
- Eliminates voltage loss, allowing your alternator or charger to deliver full charging voltage to your batteries.
- Parallel Connection
- The Cyrix-Li-ct will parallel connect a lead acid starter battery and a LiFePO4 battery: If the Charge Disconnect output of the VE.Bus BMS is high; And if it senses 13.4V (resp. 26.8V) or more on one of its power terminals.
- Disengagement
- The Cyrix will disengage immediately: When its control output becomes free floating, signaling cell over voltage or cell over temperature.
- Start assist function
- A short negative pulse will close the relay during 30 seconds.
Technical Specifications
|Cyrix-Li-ct 12/24V Identifier
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Victron Energy Cyrix-Li-ct is a microprocessor-controlled battery combiner that automatically connects lithium battery banks in parallel when charging is detected and disconnects them when voltage drops, helping protect batteries from excessive discharge.","This intelligent operation ensures efficient charging while maintaining battery health and system reliability.","Designed as a superior alternative to traditional diode isolators, the Cyrix-Li-ct eliminates voltage loss, allowing your alternator or charger to deliver full charging voltage to your batteries."]