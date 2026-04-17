The Victron Energy Lynx Ion BMS is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Safety Contactor
In order to guarantee a safe operation of the system, a safety contactor is implemented that can disconnect the batteries from the chargers and loads when necessary.
Monitoring
The Color Control GX or Venus GX Monitors the complete system. Is the gateway for remote monitoring on the VRM online portal.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Lynx Ion BMS
Lynx Ion BMS Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The Lynx-ion BMS reduces wiring and installation time to a minimum: it combines four fused battery connections, four fused DC load connections, a safety contactor and a current shunt with a BMS in one compact enclosure. The Lynx Ion BMS is the safety and control unit of the system. It protects the connected battery modules against over-charging, over-discharging, over-temperature and under-temperature.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cba-edf6-7c68-86e0-6f04c3780038

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:36:32.582417Z