The Victron Energy Lynx Ion BMS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Lynx Ion BMS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- Safety Contactor
- In order to guarantee a safe operation of the system, a safety contactor is implemented that can disconnect the batteries from the chargers and loads when necessary.
- Monitoring
- The Color Control GX or Venus GX Monitors the complete system. Is the gateway for remote monitoring on the VRM online portal.
Technical Specifications
|Lynx Ion BMS Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Lynx-ion BMS reduces wiring and installation time to a minimum: it combines four fused battery connections, four fused DC load connections, a safety contactor and a current shunt with a BMS in one compact enclosure. The Lynx Ion BMS is the safety and control unit of the system. It protects the connected battery modules against over-charging, over-discharging, over-temperature and under-temperature.