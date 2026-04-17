The Victron Energy Lynx Smart BMS NG is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Lynx Smart BMS NG ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- Built-in 500A or 1000A Contactor
- Provides fallback safety and enables remote-controlled main system switching.
- Battery Monitoring
- Displays state of charge and other vital data for efficient system management.
- Pre-Alarm Signal
- Alerts before system shutdown due to low cell voltage.
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Easily set up, monitor, and diagnose the system from our VictronConnect App.
- Local & Remote Monitoring
- Compatible with Victron GX devices, like the Cerbo GX, and the VRM portal for real-time monitoring.
Technical Specifications
|Lynx Smart BMS NG Identifier
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,48]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|This robust BMS ensures seamless performance, optimal safety, and efficient monitoring for Lithium NG battery banks, which are available in nominal voltages of 12.8V, 25.6V, and 51.2V with various capacities. Available in two sizes - 500A and 1000A - the Lynx Smart BMS NG provides a reliable, safe, and user-friendly solution. The battery systems can be configured in series, parallel, or a combination of both, supporting 12V, 24V, and 48V systems.