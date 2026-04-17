The Victron Energy Lynx Smart BMS NG is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

This robust BMS ensures seamless performance, optimal safety, and efficient monitoring for Lithium NG battery banks, which are available in nominal voltages of 12.8V, 25.6V, and 51.2V with various capacities. Available in two sizes - 500A and 1000A - the Lynx Smart BMS NG provides a reliable, safe, and user-friendly solution. The battery systems can be configured in series, parallel, or a combination of both, supporting 12V, 24V, and 48V systems.