The Victron Energy SmallBMS NG is No positioning statement available.

Bluetooth Smart The smallBMS NG includes Bluetooth Smart for wireless configuration, monitoring, and firmware updates via the VictronConnect App. Instant Readout shows key data such as SoC, battery temperature, warnings, and alarms directly in the device list, without needing to connect.

Load disconnect output Controls the remote on/off input of a BatteryProtect, Inverters, DC- DC converter, or other loads with remote on/off functionality. Due to its maximum output current of 1A, it can even control a high-current relay or a contactor.

LED indicators The smallBMS NG has two LEDs: a blue LED for Bluetooth status and a red LED for warnings and alarm errors.