The Victron Energy SmallBMS NG is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmallBMS NG ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbb
Key Features
- Bluetooth Smart
- The smallBMS NG includes Bluetooth Smart for wireless configuration, monitoring, and firmware updates via the VictronConnect App. Instant Readout shows key data such as SoC, battery temperature, warnings, and alarms directly in the device list, without needing to connect.
- Load disconnect output
- Controls the remote on/off input of a BatteryProtect, Inverters, DC- DC converter, or other loads with remote on/off functionality. Due to its maximum output current of 1A, it can even control a high-current relay or a contactor.
- LED indicators
- The smallBMS NG has two LEDs: a blue LED for Bluetooth status and a red LED for warnings and alarm errors.
- Configurable discharge floor
- Sets the minimum SoC to prevent excessive discharge while ensuring enough energy for self-discharge. A low SoC warning is trigged in VictronConnect, activating the pre-alarm output when the discharge floor is near. If the discharge floor is reached, a low SoC alarm is issued, and the BMS switches off loads after 5 minutes if no charge voltage is detected.
Technical Specifications
|SmallBMS NG Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The SmallBMS NG is an all-in-one Battery Management System (BMS) designed for Victron Lithium NG batteries. It monitors and protects the batteries by managing charge and load disconnects and providing pre-alarms for low battery voltage. The SmallBMS NG is a straightforward and cost-effective alternative to the VE. Bus BMS NG for applications that don't require integration with Victron inverter/chargers.