The Victron Energy Smart BMS 12-200 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Smart BMS 12-200 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbb
Key Features
- Alternator/Starter Batt+ port alternator and battery protection
- The input current on the Alternator/Starter Batt+ port is electronically limited to approximately 90 % of the fuse rating. A 100 A fuse, for example, will therefore limit the input current to approximately 90 A and protects the lithium battery against excessive charge current and the alternator against overload (most 12 V alternators will overheat and fail if running at maximum output during more than 5 minutes).
- System+ power port to connect loads and additional chargers
- Can be used to either charge or discharge the lithium battery (i.e. via an additional charger, an inverter or inverter/charger connected directly to this port) with a maximum continuous current of 200 A in both directions. Can also be used as a load output, thus DC loads can be connected directly to this port.
- Load and Charge disconnect output
- The Smart BMS 12-200 monitors and protects each individual battery cell within the battery and will disconnect the alternator, charge sources or DC loads in case of low/high battery cell voltage or high temperature.
- Pre-Alarm output
- Can be used to drive a relay, LED or Buzzer to issue a warning signal before the BMS disconnects the batteries from the system.
Technical Specifications
|Smart BMS 12-200 Identifier
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12.8]
|Current Charge Max A:
|200
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Smart BMS 12-200 is an all-in-one battery management (BMS) system for Victron Lithium Battery 12,8V Smart batteries available with a nominal voltage of 12.8 V in various capacities. This is the safest of the mainstream lithium battery types. It has been specifically designed for 12V systems with a 12V alternator such as in vehicles and boats.