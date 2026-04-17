The Victron Energy Smart BMS 12-200 is No positioning statement available.

Alternator/Starter Batt+ port alternator and battery protection The input current on the Alternator/Starter Batt+ port is electronically limited to approximately 90 % of the fuse rating. A 100 A fuse, for example, will therefore limit the input current to approximately 90 A and protects the lithium battery against excessive charge current and the alternator against overload (most 12 V alternators will overheat and fail if running at maximum output during more than 5 minutes).

System+ power port to connect loads and additional chargers Can be used to either charge or discharge the lithium battery (i.e. via an additional charger, an inverter or inverter/charger connected directly to this port) with a maximum continuous current of 200 A in both directions. Can also be used as a load output, thus DC loads can be connected directly to this port.

Load and Charge disconnect output The Smart BMS 12-200 monitors and protects each individual battery cell within the battery and will disconnect the alternator, charge sources or DC loads in case of low/high battery cell voltage or high temperature.