The Victron Energy Smart BMS 12-200 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Alternator/Starter Batt+ port alternator and battery protection
The input current on the Alternator/Starter Batt+ port is electronically limited to approximately 90 % of the fuse rating. A 100 A fuse, for example, will therefore limit the input current to approximately 90 A and protects the lithium battery against excessive charge current and the alternator against overload (most 12 V alternators will overheat and fail if running at maximum output during more than 5 minutes).
System+ power port to connect loads and additional chargers
Can be used to either charge or discharge the lithium battery (i.e. via an additional charger, an inverter or inverter/charger connected directly to this port) with a maximum continuous current of 200 A in both directions. Can also be used as a load output, thus DC loads can be connected directly to this port.
Load and Charge disconnect output
The Smart BMS 12-200 monitors and protects each individual battery cell within the battery and will disconnect the alternator, charge sources or DC loads in case of low/high battery cell voltage or high temperature.
Pre-Alarm output
Can be used to drive a relay, LED or Buzzer to issue a warning signal before the BMS disconnects the batteries from the system.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Smart BMS 12-200
Smart BMS 12-200 Identifier
Voltage Nominal V: [12.8]
Current Charge Max A: 200
Unique Selling Proposition: The Smart BMS 12-200 is an all-in-one battery management (BMS) system for Victron Lithium Battery 12,8V Smart batteries available with a nominal voltage of 12.8 V in various capacities. This is the safest of the mainstream lithium battery types. It has been specifically designed for 12V systems with a 12V alternator such as in vehicles and boats.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbb-28c3-7c48-85a5-dac69d8c726f

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:36:49.368087Z