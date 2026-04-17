The Victron Energy VE.Bus BMS V2 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: VE.Bus BMS V2 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbb
Key Features
- Advanced Battery Protection
- The VE. Bus BMS V2 ensures comprehensive protection for your lithium-ion battery investment, safeguarding against overcharge, deep discharge, high temperature, and excessive current.
- Integrated System Control
- Seamlessly integrates with Victron's VE.
- Optimized Battery Health
- By meticulously managing the charge states and discharging cycles, the VE. Bus BMS V2 extends the lifespan of your batteries, reducing the need for frequent replacements.
- Improved System Efficiency
- Ensures that all components operate within their optimal parameters, significantly enhancing overall system efficiency and performance.
- Increased Safety
- Proactively manages and mitigates risks associated with lithium-ion batteries, providing peace of mind through advanced protective features.
Technical Specifications
|VE.Bus BMS V2 Identifier
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,48]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The VE.Bus BMS V2 is a battery management system (BMS) for Victron Energy Lithium Battery Smart batteries available with a nominal voltage of 12.8V or 25.6V in various capacities.","This is the safest of the mainstream lithium battery types.","They can be connected in series, parallel and series/parallel so that a battery bank can be built for system voltages of 12V, 24V or 48V."]