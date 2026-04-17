The Victron Energy VE.Bus BMS V2 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Advanced Battery Protection
The VE. Bus BMS V2 ensures comprehensive protection for your lithium-ion battery investment, safeguarding against overcharge, deep discharge, high temperature, and excessive current.
Integrated System Control
Seamlessly integrates with Victron's VE.
Optimized Battery Health
By meticulously managing the charge states and discharging cycles, the VE. Bus BMS V2 extends the lifespan of your batteries, reducing the need for frequent replacements.
Improved System Efficiency
Ensures that all components operate within their optimal parameters, significantly enhancing overall system efficiency and performance.
Increased Safety
Proactively manages and mitigates risks associated with lithium-ion batteries, providing peace of mind through advanced protective features.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy VE.Bus BMS V2
VE.Bus BMS V2 Identifier
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24,48]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The VE.Bus BMS V2 is a battery management system (BMS) for Victron Energy Lithium Battery Smart batteries available with a nominal voltage of 12.8V or 25.6V in various capacities.","This is the safest of the mainstream lithium battery types.","They can be connected in series, parallel and series/parallel so that a battery bank can be built for system voltages of 12V, 24V or 48V."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbb-3b80-742d-8958-2fd9abfecc5f

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:36:53.688550Z