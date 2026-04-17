The Victron Energy BMV-700 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BMV-700 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbb
Key Features
- Single bank amp hour meter and energy monitor
- Monitors volts, amps, amp hours and time to go for a single battery bank.
- Included shunt
- Measures up to 500 Amps.
- DC systems
- For use with DC systems from 12 to 90 volts.
- Alarms
- Visual and audible alarms and programmable alarm.
- Included
- 10-meter cable, connectors, and fuse included.
- Display
- Removable bezel allows round or square face for display.
- Updated Features
- New features and add-ons.
- Operations
- Button and menu operations are updated to make operation easier.
- Information
- Improved information and LCD readout.
- Indicator
- State of charge indicator bar.
- Calculates
- Calculates watts.
- Computes
- Computes kWh charged and discharged.
- Communication port
- VE.Direct communication port.
- Relay
- Relay invert function.
Technical Specifications
|BMV-700 Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The BMV-700 is a high precision battery monitor.","The essential function of a battery monitor is to calculate ampere hours consumed and the state of charge of a battery.","Ampere hours consumed are calculated by integrating the current flowing in or out of the battery."]