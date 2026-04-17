The Victron Energy BMV-700 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Single bank amp hour meter and energy monitor
Monitors volts, amps, amp hours and time to go for a single battery bank.
Included shunt
Measures up to 500 Amps.
DC systems
For use with DC systems from 12 to 90 volts.
Alarms
Visual and audible alarms and programmable alarm.
Included
10-meter cable, connectors, and fuse included.
Display
Removable bezel allows round or square face for display.
Updated Features
New features and add-ons.
Operations
Button and menu operations are updated to make operation easier.
Information
Improved information and LCD readout.
Indicator
State of charge indicator bar.
Calculates
Calculates watts.
Computes
Computes kWh charged and discharged.
Communication port
VE.Direct communication port.
Relay
Relay invert function.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BMV-700
BMV-700 Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The BMV-700 is a high precision battery monitor.","The essential function of a battery monitor is to calculate ampere hours consumed and the state of charge of a battery.","Ampere hours consumed are calculated by integrating the current flowing in or out of the battery."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbb-4c66-7f29-9f6f-f1aacf0ca7c0

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:37:01.485984Z