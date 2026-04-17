The Victron Energy BMV-702 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BMV-702 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbb
Key Features
- Battery 'fuel gauge', time-to-go indicator, and much more
- The remaining battery capacity depends on the ampere-hours consumed, discharge current, temperature and the age of the battery.
- Bluetooth Smart
- Use the Bluetooth Smart dongle to monitor your batteries on Apple or Android smartphones, tablets, macbooks and other devices.
- Easy to install
- All electrical connections are to the quick connect PCB on the current shunt. The shunt connects to the monitor with a standard RJ12 telephone cable.
- Easy to program (with your smartphone!)
- A quick install menu and a detailed setup menu with scrolling texts assist the user when going through the various settings.
- New: midpoint voltage monitoring (BMV-702 only)
- A battery bank consists of a string of series connected cells. The midpoint voltage is the voltage halfway along the string. Ideally, the midpoint voltage would be exactly half of the total voltage.
Technical Specifications
|BMV-702 Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Victron Energy Battery Monitor BMV-702 is highly accurate, incredibly easy to install, and very reasonably priced. The BMV-702 monitors multiple parameters for one battery bank via a 500 amp shunt. In addition, it will read midpoint voltage from a multi-battery bank or the voltage of a second bank, usually the starting battery.