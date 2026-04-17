The Victron Energy BMV-702 is No positioning statement available.

Battery 'fuel gauge', time-to-go indicator, and much more The remaining battery capacity depends on the ampere-hours consumed, discharge current, temperature and the age of the battery.

Bluetooth Smart Use the Bluetooth Smart dongle to monitor your batteries on Apple or Android smartphones, tablets, macbooks and other devices.

Easy to install All electrical connections are to the quick connect PCB on the current shunt. The shunt connects to the monitor with a standard RJ12 telephone cable.

Easy to program (with your smartphone!) A quick install menu and a detailed setup menu with scrolling texts assist the user when going through the various settings.