The Victron Energy BMV-702 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Battery 'fuel gauge', time-to-go indicator, and much more
The remaining battery capacity depends on the ampere-hours consumed, discharge current, temperature and the age of the battery.
Bluetooth Smart
Use the Bluetooth Smart dongle to monitor your batteries on Apple or Android smartphones, tablets, macbooks and other devices.
Easy to install
All electrical connections are to the quick connect PCB on the current shunt. The shunt connects to the monitor with a standard RJ12 telephone cable.
Easy to program (with your smartphone!)
A quick install menu and a detailed setup menu with scrolling texts assist the user when going through the various settings.
New: midpoint voltage monitoring (BMV-702 only)
A battery bank consists of a string of series connected cells. The midpoint voltage is the voltage halfway along the string. Ideally, the midpoint voltage would be exactly half of the total voltage.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BMV-702
BMV-702 Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The Victron Energy Battery Monitor BMV-702 is highly accurate, incredibly easy to install, and very reasonably priced. The BMV-702 monitors multiple parameters for one battery bank via a 500 amp shunt. In addition, it will read midpoint voltage from a multi-battery bank or the voltage of a second bank, usually the starting battery.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbb-6ad5-760f-b07c-e3e5f75ec036

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:37:06.141650Z