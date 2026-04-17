The Victron Energy BMV-712 Smart is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Bluetooth inside
With Bluetooth built-in, the BMV Smart is ready for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. With Bluetooth being implemented in most other Victron Energy products, wireless communication between products will simplify system installation and enhance performance.
Download the Victron Bluetooth app
Use a smartphone or other Bluetooth enabled device to - customize settings, - monitor all important data on single screen, - view historical data, and to - update the software when new features become available.
Easy to install
All electrical connections are to the quick connect PCB on the current shunt. The shunt connects to the monitor with a standard RJ12 telephone cable. Included: RJ12 cable (10 m) and battery cable with fuse (2 m); no other components needed.
Midpoint voltage monitoring
One bad cell or one bad battery can destroy a large, expensive battery bank. When batteries are connected in series, a timely warning can be generated by measuring the midpoint voltage.
Very low current draw from the battery
Current consumption: 0.7 Ah per month (1 mA) @12 V and 0.6 Ah per month (0.8 mA) @ 24 V.
Bi-stable alarm relay
Prevents increased current draw in case of an alarm.
Monitors battery parameters
Battery voltage, current, power, ampere-hours consumed and state of charge. Remaining time at the current rate of discharge. Programmable visual and audible alarm. Programmable relay, to turn off non critical loads or to run a generator when needed.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BMV-712 Smart
BMV-712 Smart Identifier
Supply Voltage: 6.5 – 70 VDC
Current Draw Back Light Off: < 1 mA
Input Voltage Range Auxiliary Battery: 6.5 – 70 VDC
Battery Capacity Ah: 1 – 9999 Ah
Operating Temperature Range: -40 to +50°C (-40 to +120°F)
Measures Voltage Of Second Battery Or Temperature Or Midpoint: Yes
Temperature Measurement Range: -20 to +50°C
Ve Direct Communication Port: Yes
Bistable Relay: 60 volt/1 amp normally open (function can be inverted)
Current Resolution And Accuracy With A 500 Amp Shunt: ± 0.01 amp
Voltage Resolution And Accuracy: ± 0.01 volt
Amp Hours Resolution And Accuracy: ± 0.1 Ah
Shunt Included: 500A / 50mV
Cable Included: 10 meter 6 core UTP with RJ12 connectors
Voltage Nominal V: [6.5,70]
Unique Selling Proposition: Accurately measure the flow of energy into and out of your battery with Victron's easy-to-install BMV-712 Smart battery monitor. The BMV-712 Smart wirelessly communicates with other Bluetooth-enabled Victron devices and the free VictronConnect app, simplifying the installation and enhancing the overall performance of your power system. With Bluetooth built-in, the BMV Smart is ready for the Internet of Things (IoT) era.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbb-7d0d-7363-9dcf-6db119df88bb

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:37:13.370409Z