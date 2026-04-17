The Victron Energy BMV-712 Smart is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BMV-712 Smart ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbb
Key Features
- Bluetooth inside
- With Bluetooth built-in, the BMV Smart is ready for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. With Bluetooth being implemented in most other Victron Energy products, wireless communication between products will simplify system installation and enhance performance.
- Download the Victron Bluetooth app
- Use a smartphone or other Bluetooth enabled device to - customize settings, - monitor all important data on single screen, - view historical data, and to - update the software when new features become available.
- Easy to install
- All electrical connections are to the quick connect PCB on the current shunt. The shunt connects to the monitor with a standard RJ12 telephone cable. Included: RJ12 cable (10 m) and battery cable with fuse (2 m); no other components needed.
- Midpoint voltage monitoring
- One bad cell or one bad battery can destroy a large, expensive battery bank. When batteries are connected in series, a timely warning can be generated by measuring the midpoint voltage.
- Very low current draw from the battery
- Current consumption: 0.7 Ah per month (1 mA) @12 V and 0.6 Ah per month (0.8 mA) @ 24 V.
- Bi-stable alarm relay
- Prevents increased current draw in case of an alarm.
- Monitors battery parameters
- Battery voltage, current, power, ampere-hours consumed and state of charge. Remaining time at the current rate of discharge. Programmable visual and audible alarm. Programmable relay, to turn off non critical loads or to run a generator when needed.
Technical Specifications
|BMV-712 Smart Identifier
|Supply Voltage:
|6.5 – 70 VDC
|Current Draw Back Light Off:
|< 1 mA
|Input Voltage Range Auxiliary Battery:
|6.5 – 70 VDC
|Battery Capacity Ah:
|1 – 9999 Ah
|Operating Temperature Range:
|-40 to +50°C (-40 to +120°F)
|Measures Voltage Of Second Battery Or Temperature Or Midpoint:
|Yes
|Temperature Measurement Range:
|-20 to +50°C
|Ve Direct Communication Port:
|Yes
|Bistable Relay:
|60 volt/1 amp normally open (function can be inverted)
|Current Resolution And Accuracy With A 500 Amp Shunt:
|± 0.01 amp
|Voltage Resolution And Accuracy:
|± 0.01 volt
|Amp Hours Resolution And Accuracy:
|± 0.1 Ah
|Shunt Included:
|500A / 50mV
|Cable Included:
|10 meter 6 core UTP with RJ12 connectors
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[6.5,70]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Accurately measure the flow of energy into and out of your battery with Victron's easy-to-install BMV-712 Smart battery monitor. The BMV-712 Smart wirelessly communicates with other Bluetooth-enabled Victron devices and the free VictronConnect app, simplifying the installation and enhancing the overall performance of your power system. With Bluetooth built-in, the BMV Smart is ready for the Internet of Things (IoT) era.