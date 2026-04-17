The Victron Energy BMV-712 Smart is No positioning statement available.

Bluetooth inside With Bluetooth built-in, the BMV Smart is ready for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. With Bluetooth being implemented in most other Victron Energy products, wireless communication between products will simplify system installation and enhance performance.

Download the Victron Bluetooth app Use a smartphone or other Bluetooth enabled device to - customize settings, - monitor all important data on single screen, - view historical data, and to - update the software when new features become available.

Easy to install All electrical connections are to the quick connect PCB on the current shunt. The shunt connects to the monitor with a standard RJ12 telephone cable. Included: RJ12 cable (10 m) and battery cable with fuse (2 m); no other components needed.

Midpoint voltage monitoring One bad cell or one bad battery can destroy a large, expensive battery bank. When batteries are connected in series, a timely warning can be generated by measuring the midpoint voltage.

Very low current draw from the battery Current consumption: 0.7 Ah per month (1 mA) @12 V and 0.6 Ah per month (0.8 mA) @ 24 V.

Bi-stable alarm relay Prevents increased current draw in case of an alarm.