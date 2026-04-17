The Victron Energy SmartShunt is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

In-app battery and DC flow insights
See all important battery and DC flow data instantly in the VictronConnect app—no Bluetooth pairing delays. Access live performance and load metrics, plus 30-day battery history whenever you need it.
System-wide charging efficiency
The SmartShunt shares battery voltage, current, and temperature with connected chargers to enhance charging efficiency and extend battery life. Connect wirelessly via VE. Smart Networking or plug it into a communication centre (optional).

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartShunt
SmartShunt Identifier
Dimensions: 68 x 168 x 75 mm
Dimensions Cm: [6.8,16.8,7.5]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The SmartShunt is an intelligent battery monitor providing detailed usage insights via the VictronConnect app.","Compatible with any battery type, it's available in IP-rated versions and easily (retro)fitted without cable clutter.","The SmartShunt is an all in one battery monitor, only without a display."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbb-9945-7b97-a218-70669d4d0135

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:37:17.007304Z