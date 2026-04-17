The Victron Energy SmartShunt is No positioning statement available.

In-app battery and DC flow insights See all important battery and DC flow data instantly in the VictronConnect app—no Bluetooth pairing delays. Access live performance and load metrics, plus 30-day battery history whenever you need it.

System-wide charging efficiency The SmartShunt shares battery voltage, current, and temperature with connected chargers to enhance charging efficiency and extend battery life. Connect wirelessly via VE. Smart Networking or plug it into a communication centre (optional).