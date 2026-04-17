The Victron Energy SmartShunt is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartShunt ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbb
Key Features
- In-app battery and DC flow insights
- See all important battery and DC flow data instantly in the VictronConnect app—no Bluetooth pairing delays. Access live performance and load metrics, plus 30-day battery history whenever you need it.
- System-wide charging efficiency
- The SmartShunt shares battery voltage, current, and temperature with connected chargers to enhance charging efficiency and extend battery life. Connect wirelessly via VE. Smart Networking or plug it into a communication centre (optional).
Technical Specifications
|SmartShunt Identifier
|Dimensions:
|68 x 168 x 75 mm
|Dimensions Cm:
|[6.8,16.8,7.5]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The SmartShunt is an intelligent battery monitor providing detailed usage insights via the VictronConnect app.","Compatible with any battery type, it's available in IP-rated versions and easily (retro)fitted without cable clutter.","The SmartShunt is an all in one battery monitor, only without a display."]