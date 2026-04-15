The EG4 Enclosed Battery Rack Pre-Assembled 6 Slot Capacity is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Enclosed Battery Rack Pre-Assembled 6 Slot Capacity ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9356
Key Features
- Heavy-Duty Steel Construction
- Engineered for durability, the cabinet is built with high-strength steel and coated with a black powder finish for corrosion resistance.
- Lockable Front Door
- Ensures equipment security with a durable, key-locking mechanism to prevent unauthorized access.
- Optimized Airflow
- Vented front door and side panels promote effective ventilation, preventing overheating during operation.
- Enhanced Cable Management
- Convenient cable entry and exit points on the top and bottom allow for clean and organized wiring.
- Easy Mobility
- Equipped with removable casters, making it easy to relocate or integrate into modular setups.
- Constructed from heavy-duty steel
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- Built-in, heavy-duty 600A busbars with protective covers
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- Durable black powder-coated finish
- Sleek and protective black powder coating resists corrosion, scratches, and everyday wear.
Technical Specifications
|Enclosed Battery Rack Pre-Assembled 6 Slot Capacity Identifier
|Capacity:
|6 battery slots
|Dimensions Without Casters:
|46.3" x 23.6" x 26.8" (L x W x H)
|Dimensions With Casters:
|49.4" x 23.6" x 26.8" (L x W x H)
|Weight:
|168.9 lbs
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A robust and versatile solution for housing your lithium battery modules, the EG4 Enclosed Battery Rack combines safety, durability, and efficiency. Designed to streamline your energy storage system, this pre-assembled cabinet offers high functionality and secure storage for up to six battery modules. Its professional design ensures optimal performance, ease of installation, and reliable protection for your equipment.