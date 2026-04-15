The EG4 Enclosed Battery Rack Pre-Assembled 6 Slot Capacity is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Heavy-Duty Steel Construction
Engineered for durability, the cabinet is built with high-strength steel and coated with a black powder finish for corrosion resistance.
Lockable Front Door
Ensures equipment security with a durable, key-locking mechanism to prevent unauthorized access.
Optimized Airflow
Vented front door and side panels promote effective ventilation, preventing overheating during operation.
Enhanced Cable Management
Convenient cable entry and exit points on the top and bottom allow for clean and organized wiring.
Easy Mobility
Equipped with removable casters, making it easy to relocate or integrate into modular setups.
Constructed from heavy-duty steel
Built-in, heavy-duty 600A busbars with protective covers
Durable black powder-coated finish
Sleek and protective black powder coating resists corrosion, scratches, and everyday wear.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Enclosed Battery Rack Pre-Assembled 6 Slot Capacity
Enclosed Battery Rack Pre-Assembled 6 Slot Capacity Identifier
Capacity: 6 battery slots
Dimensions Without Casters: 46.3" x 23.6" x 26.8" (L x W x H)
Dimensions With Casters: 49.4" x 23.6" x 26.8" (L x W x H)
Weight: 168.9 lbs
Unique Selling Proposition: A robust and versatile solution for housing your lithium battery modules, the EG4 Enclosed Battery Rack combines safety, durability, and efficiency. Designed to streamline your energy storage system, this pre-assembled cabinet offers high functionality and secure storage for up to six battery modules. Its professional design ensures optimal performance, ease of installation, and reliable protection for your equipment.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9356-b3eb-7549-bc90-5d90272ca9fa

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:50:31.643750Z