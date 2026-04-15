The EG4 Enclosed Battery Rack Pre-Assembled 6 Slot Capacity is No positioning statement available.

Heavy-Duty Steel Construction Engineered for durability, the cabinet is built with high-strength steel and coated with a black powder finish for corrosion resistance.

Lockable Front Door Ensures equipment security with a durable, key-locking mechanism to prevent unauthorized access.

Optimized Airflow Vented front door and side panels promote effective ventilation, preventing overheating during operation.

Enhanced Cable Management Convenient cable entry and exit points on the top and bottom allow for clean and organized wiring.

Easy Mobility Equipped with removable casters, making it easy to relocate or integrate into modular setups.

Constructed from heavy-duty steel

Built-in, heavy-duty 600A busbars with protective covers