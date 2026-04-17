The Victron Energy Lynx Power In is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Lynx Power In ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6e
Key Features
- Multiple Connections
- Contains a positive and negative busbar with 4 connections for batteries, loads, or chargers and a ground connection.
- Part of Lynx Distribution System
- A modular DC bus bar, the Victron Energy Lynx Power In is used to connect batteries to the Victron Energy Lynx DC distribution system.
- Cable Compatibility
- It can take cables up to 22 mm in diameter through the bottom entry guides, and no limit via the two side connections.
Technical Specifications
|Lynx Power In Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Lynx Power In contains a positive and negative busbar with 4 connections for batteries, loads, or chargers and a ground connection. It is part of the Lynx Distribution System. Available as M8 and M10 models.