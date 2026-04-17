The Victron Energy Lynx Power In is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Multiple Connections
Contains a positive and negative busbar with 4 connections for batteries, loads, or chargers and a ground connection.
Part of Lynx Distribution System
A modular DC bus bar, the Victron Energy Lynx Power In is used to connect batteries to the Victron Energy Lynx DC distribution system.
Cable Compatibility
It can take cables up to 22 mm in diameter through the bottom entry guides, and no limit via the two side connections.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Lynx Power In
Lynx Power In Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The Lynx Power In contains a positive and negative busbar with 4 connections for batteries, loads, or chargers and a ground connection. It is part of the Lynx Distribution System. Available as M8 and M10 models.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6e-b356-7eed-b2c3-a8aa00da254b

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:16:19.258164Z