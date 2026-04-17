The Victron Energy Smart BatteryProtect is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Smart BatteryProtect ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6e
Key Features
- Protects the battery
- Protects the battery against excessive discharge and can be used as a system on/off switch.
- 12/24V auto ranging
- The Victron BatteryProtect automatically detects system voltage.
- Bluetooth
- programming made easy.
- A special setting for Li-ion batteries
- In this mode the Battery Protect can be controlled by the VE. Bus BMS.
- Ultra low current consumption
- this is important in case of Li-ion batteries, especially after low voltage shutdown.
- Over voltage protection
- To prevent damage to sensitive loads due to over voltage, the load is also disconnected whenever the DC voltage exceeds 16V or 32V.
- Ignition proof
- No relays but MOSFET switches, and therefore no sparks.
- Delayed alarm output
- The alarm output is activated if the battery voltage drops below the preset disconnect level for more than 12 seconds.
- Delayed load disconnect and delayed reconnect
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Technical Specifications
|Smart BatteryProtect Identifier
|Max Continuous Load Current:
|65A
|Peak Current:
|250A
|Operating Voltage Range:
|6 –35V
|Alarm Output Delay:
|12 seconds
|Maximum Load On Alarm Output:
|50 mA (short circuit proof)
|Load Disconnect Delay:
|90 seconds (immediate if triggered by the VE.Bus BMS)
|Power Consumption:
|1.5 mA
|Maximum Continuous Load Current:
|65A
|Peak Current During 30 Seconds:
|250A
|Current Charge Max A:
|65
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Smart BatteryProtect disconnects the battery from non-essential loads before it is completely discharged (which would damage the battery) or before it has insufficient power left to crank the engine). The on/off input can be used as a system on/off switch. The Smart BatteryProtect automatically detects system voltage one time only.