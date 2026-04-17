The Victron Energy Smart BatteryProtect is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Protects the battery
Protects the battery against excessive discharge and can be used as a system on/off switch.
12/24V auto ranging
The Victron BatteryProtect automatically detects system voltage.
Bluetooth
programming made easy.
A special setting for Li-ion batteries
In this mode the Battery Protect can be controlled by the VE. Bus BMS.
Ultra low current consumption
this is important in case of Li-ion batteries, especially after low voltage shutdown.
Over voltage protection
To prevent damage to sensitive loads due to over voltage, the load is also disconnected whenever the DC voltage exceeds 16V or 32V.
Ignition proof
No relays but MOSFET switches, and therefore no sparks.
Delayed alarm output
The alarm output is activated if the battery voltage drops below the preset disconnect level for more than 12 seconds.
Delayed load disconnect and delayed reconnect

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Smart BatteryProtect
Smart BatteryProtect Identifier
Max Continuous Load Current: 65A
Peak Current: 250A
Operating Voltage Range: 6 –35V
Alarm Output Delay: 12 seconds
Maximum Load On Alarm Output: 50 mA (short circuit proof)
Load Disconnect Delay: 90 seconds (immediate if triggered by the VE.Bus BMS)
Power Consumption: 1.5 mA
Maximum Continuous Load Current: 65A
Peak Current During 30 Seconds: 250A
Current Charge Max A: 65
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24]
Unique Selling Proposition: The Smart BatteryProtect disconnects the battery from non-essential loads before it is completely discharged (which would damage the battery) or before it has insufficient power left to crank the engine). The on/off input can be used as a system on/off switch. The Smart BatteryProtect automatically detects system voltage one time only.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6e-987e-7a7c-9d1c-7342b7c6ac72

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:16:08.859469Z